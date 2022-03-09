Magic Diversity Game Changer: Dr. Georgia Lorenz

Name: Dr. Georgia Lorenz

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns (3/8/22)

Dr. Georgia Lorenz began her tenure as the third president of Seminole State College of Florida on Aug. 1, 2018. She brings more than 20 years of experience in higher education to the College and is eagerly to building on Seminole State’s incredible legacy.

Under Lorenz’s leadership, Seminole State has been named among the top 150 community colleges in the nation by the Aspen Institute and has become eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement among America’s community colleges.

In 2021, Lorenz was selected as one of 25 community college presidents for the 2021-22 class of the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship, which supports new presidents in the early years of their tenure as they aim to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success. She also was recognized by Orlando Business Journal as a 2021 CEO of the Year for her leadership in the College’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic; in launching a new strategic plan for the College, Flight Plan 2025; and for Seminole State’s Excellence and Equity in Community College STEM Award from the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program and the Siemens Foundation.

Prior to joining Seminole State, she served as Vice President of Academic Affairs at Santa Monica College (SMC) in California. Of many achievements at SMC, Lorenz led a team who received the Award for Innovation from the California Department of Finance ($2M) in partnership with Arizona State University to implement a guided pathways framework redesign of the college. The team was also invited to participate in the American Association of Community Colleges Pathways 2.0 national project.

Lorenz earned a Ph.D. in Educational Policy, Planning and Administration at USC, where she received the Delta Epsilon Dissertation Award of Merit. She holds a Master of Science in Education and Social Policy from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Stanford University.

She has participated in community service to benefit foster youth and help them transition to successful, self-sustaining adulthood, a cause she cares about deeply. She also serves on the board of IMPOWER, which includes The Village program. The program offers safe, affordable housing combined with comprehensive wraparound supports for homeless and former foster youth ages 18-24. In addition to serving their community, Dr. Lorenz and her husband, Mike, enjoy engaging with the Central Florida community and experiencing all Florida has to offer.