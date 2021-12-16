Magic Diversity Game Changer: DeMarcus Womack

Name: DeMarcus Womack

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks (12/15/21)

DeMarcus Womack was born and raised in the District 5 area of Orlando, graduated from the historical Jones High School, and earned a B.A. in Mass Communication from the Great Bethune Cookman University. He has two children but serves as a father figure to over 100 students in the Paramore Neighborhood. He currently does youth employment work with the PKZ program and he coaches Little League football for the West Orlando Jags in the Florida Elite Football League. He's done several events in his neighborhood including Turkey Giveaways, Christmas Plays that he's written and produced, backpack giveaways, and he's hosted an Annual Guns Down Water Guns Up Event.