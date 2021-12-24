Magic Diversity Game Changer: Commissioner Regina Hill

Name: Commissioner Regina Hill

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans (12/23/21)

Commissioner Regina I. Hill, a staunch advocate and supporter for the residents of District 5 and City of Orlando, is committed to the advancement and creation of community enriching projects, policies and proactive solutions. Commissioner Hill approaches her public service with the mindset best stated by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “Everyone has the power for greatness, not for fame but greatness, because greatness is determined by service.”

With humble beginnings, Commissioner Hill was born in Tavares, Florida. She grew up in the Parramore area of Orlando and matriculated through the Orange County Public School System. Commissioner Hill served her country by enlisting in the United States Navy. To fulfill her desire to help and serve others, Commissioner Hill has aided individuals for the past 25 years a nurse.

Since taking office in 2013, Commissioner Hill has advocated for more jobs, education opportunities, business development and affordable housing in District 5. Specifically, she spearheaded activities toward the success of the following projects: Revitalization of Orlando Police Department, City of Orlando Blueprint – Turner School of Construction Job Training, Parramore Comprehensive Neighborhood Plans (Church Street Renewal), Soccer Stadium, Parramore Village, Community Gardens, Wells Built House Rehabilitation and Parramore Lymmo BRT Project among many others.

With a heart to serve, she has a compassion and takes action to serve the underserved communities of Orlando especially. Commissioner Hill understands the needs of her residents that reside in underserved communities and proactively seeks and creates opportunities to affect change in these vulnerable areas, to include hosting community family events, school supply events, clothing donation events, food drives as well as continuously supports and assists organizations and individuals who are of service in the areas.

Commissioner Hill’s tenacity, dedication and hard work has been recognized with the following honors and recognitions: President Barack Obama Humanitarian Award, Orlando City Magazine “50 Most Powerful Women”, Omega Psi Phi “Citizen of the Year” and Orlando Light Brigade “Global Peace Network” honoree, Butterfly Transformation Outreach Partnership, Parramore Kidz Zone Baby Institute, Orlando Minority Youth Golf Association and ONYX Magazine, to name a few.

Commissioner Hill currently serves as Co-Chair – Caribbean Health Summit, Board Member – Salvation Army Advisory Board, Honorary Board Member – Courtney Project and the National League of Cities.

Commissioner Hill is proud to be of service to her district and the City. City of Orlando District 5 includes Downtown Orlando and the communities of Parramore, Rock Lake, Malibu, Clear Lake, Ivey Lane, Lake Sunset, the Willows, the Mercy Drive Corridor, Timber Sounds, Lake Mann Homes, Demetrius Homes, Timberleaf and Metro West.