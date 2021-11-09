Magic Diversity Game Changer: Bakari Burns

Name: Bakari Burns

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets (11/10/21)

Commissioner Bakari F. Burns has served Central Florida as the CEO of Orange Blossom Family Health since 2003. First elected to the City Commission in 2020, Commissioner Burns has a long history of serving the city in other capacities. He helped write Orlando’s “Housing First” plan for those experiencing chronic homelessness and served on the city’s municipal planning board.

Commissioner Burns’ vision for District 6 was developed by listening to the needs and concerns of residents in the District. With thousands of residents from a rich diversity of neighborhoods, Commissioner Burns is focused on making each community in District 6 the best it can be.

Part of his vision for District 6 includes:

Neighborhood and community empowerment

Economic development

Increasing services for seniors and youth

Housing and transportation improvement

Enhancing the District’s infrastructure