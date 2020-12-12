Magic Defeat Hawks in 2020 Preseason Opener

The Lead

Continuity matters in the NBA. The Orlando Magic have it, and they believe it will help this season, especially early on. It certainly made a difference in their preseason opener, as the Magic’s starters, albeit in limited minutes, guided their squad to a 116-112 victory over the revamped Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Dwayne Bacon scored 14 points in his Magic debut and Evan Fournier chipped in with 13.

Top Performer

Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford mentioned several times during training camp that he expects Bacon, signed by the club as a free agent last month, to make a big impact for his new team. If the 6-foot-6, 221-pounder’s performance in his preseason debut with the Magic was a sign of what’s to come, Clifford’s outlook will have been right. Starting in place of the injured James Ennis III (calf), Bacon made his first five shots, all in the first quarter, and then buried a corner 3-pointer in the third. The 25-year-old chose to join the Magic largely because it would allow him to reunite with Clifford, his coach in Charlotte when he was a rookie.

Clutch Moments

Chuma Okeke, Orlando’s 16th overall pick in the 2019 draft, spent all of last year in Lakeland with the Magic’s G League club, where he rehabbed his knee and sharpened his skills. He didn’t play in any of the games, but his time there was undoubtedly valuable for his growth. Familiar with pressure-packed situations having played in big games in college at Auburn, the 6-foot-8, 230-pounder played with plenty of confidence in his NBA debut on Friday in Atlanta, his home city. He hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:27 remaining, and then put Orlando up four with a putback layup with just under two minutes left. Jordan Bone, one of the Magic’s two-way contract players, drilled a clutch triple of his own, and then knocked down a pair of game-sealing free throws with 7.3 seconds left.

Key Stretch

Trailing by three early in the third quarter, Orlando went on a 22-4 run behind stellar play from Vucevic and Markelle Fultz, who scored five of his 10 points in that frame. It was in the second quarter when the 6-foot-3, 209-pound point guard buried his one 3-pointer, significant considering that’s the area of his game he hopes to make substantial progress in. He also did an excellent job guarding Trae Young, who scored just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field.

Key Stat

The Magic were 6-3 last season when Gordon dished out at least six assists, his total on Friday against the Hawks in only 16 minutes. Playmaking has become a strength of his, and the Magic hope to capitalize on that this year. In his 11 games from Feb. 10 until the league’s play stoppage in March last season, the versatile forward posted 17.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists. That’s the kind of production Orlando needs from him throughout 2020-21.

Rookie Watch

Cole Anthony, the Magic’s 15th overall pick in last month’s draft, scored seven points on 3-of-10 shooting in his NBA debut. A creative and crafty scorer in college, Anthony is currently playing in a backup point guard role behind Fultz. The two were briefly on the floor together during Friday’s win. The hope is for them to thrive playing alongside one another, similar to the way Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet have for the Raptors.

Injury Report

Not playing for the Magic were Terrence Ross (foot), Ennis (calf), Mo Bamba (post-COVID-19 recovery), Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee rehabilitation) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation).

Quote of the Night

“Every aspect. Just choosing my spots better. Getting my teammates involved more. On the defensive end, just weaving around screens. There are a lot of screens in this league, so that’s something you have to get pretty good at. I don’t think there was anything that was perfect. There’s always room to improve.” – Anthony on areas he can better at following his first game with Magic

Up Next

The Magic and Hawks will square off again in another exhibition in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on Sunday at 5 p.m. To help reduce travel amid the ongoing pandemic, occasionally throughout this season teams will stay in a city and play the same opponent twice on the same trip. The Hornets will do that when they come to Orlando for preseason games against the Magic on Dec. 17 and 19.