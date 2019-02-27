Magic Continue to Display Good Ball Movement

ORLANDO - At the end of the season when we look back at some of the Magic’s best plays, or maybe in this instance best possessions, one of Jonathan Isaac’s four 3-pointers from Tuesday’s game in New York will deserve some attention.

Obviously, 3-pointers are rarely special, unless they are game winners or there is some other kind of significance attached to them.

But this one, because of how the shot was created, was a little more unique, or simply worth some extra recognition.

The possession as a whole was exactly how coaches draw it up: Find the mismatch, space the floor, force the defense to collapse and move the ball around until the best shot opens up.

WATCH

Although they weren’t able to hold off the Knicks, the Magic continue to play a beautiful brand of basketball. While it’s their defense that’s getting the most praise – and deservedly so with how stifling they’ve been in recent weeks – the Magic have played to their strengths on offense.

The playmaking of Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon and D.J. Augustin is opening up more opportunities for Isaac to become a more confident and reliable 3-point shooter. The 21-year-old is shooting 39.2 percent from beyond the arc in February, nearly nine percent better than his season mark.

Since Jan. 29, Orlando ranks No. 6 in the NBA in 3-point percentage at nearly 38 percent. During this time, Vucevic is shooting 50 percent from long distance, Augustin 48.6 percent, Wes Iwundu 47.1 percent and Terrence Ross 39.6 percent.

The ball movement, with the exception of the fourth quarter against the Knicks when they managed to generate only 13 points, has been remarkably good during this current 8-3 stretch. In this time, which goes back to Jan. 31, the Magic are tied for fifth in assists per game (27.4).