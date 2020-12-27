Magic Come Up Big Down the Stretch, Beat Wizards With Markelle Fultz and Terrence Ross Leading the Way

The Lead

Aaron Gordon’s improved playmaking, Nikola Vucevic’s increased 3-point shooting, Terrence Ross’ advanced shooting off the dribble, Cole Anthony and Chuma Okeke’s projected contributions as rookies and team continuity were among the many interesting Orlando Magic storylines entering this season. But, probably the most publicized topic was the development of Markelle Fultz, who showed flashes of his long-term potential last year, his first in Orlando. Just two games in and it’s apparent he has made substantial progress. On Saturday in the nation’s capital, the 6-foot-4, 209-pound point guard was sensational, scoring 21 points, dishing out seven assists and grabbing four rebounds to help the Magic defeat the Washington Wizards, 130-120, in the first of two straight games against their Southeast Division adversaries.

Top Performers

Fultz’s creativity when he gets in the paint, which happens often, makes him an incredibly difficult cover for any opponent. The Wizards had no answers when the 22-year-old drove downhill. He scored from just about every angle near the basket, and he made nifty drop-off passes to cutters and on-target over-the-top lobs to teammates down low. The former No. 1 overall draft pick, who was born in nearby Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was especially effective in the fourth quarter when he scored six of his 21 points and handed out three of his seven dimes. Orlando was able to hang tight when its second unit was in the game, largely because of Ross’ scorching hot shooting. The 6-foot-6 veteran finished with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting overall and 3-of-6 from 3-point distance.

Key Stretch

After the Wizards took a three-point lead early in the fourth, the Magic’s reserves stepped up to shift the momentum back in Orlando’s favor. Michael Carter-Williams drilled a 3-pointer and took a charge, Ross knocked down a jumper, Anthony connected on back-to-back shots – one a putback and the other a driving layup, and Khem Birch sank an eight-foot jumper, which he worked extensively on during the offseason. That surge by the bench gave the starters enough of a cushion when they reentered, as Orlando outscored Washington by nine in the final seven minutes and change.

Key Stat

After making nine of their 18 3-point attempts before halftime, the Wizards connected on just one of their nine tries from downtown in the third and two of their 10 in the fourth. The Magic’s 3-point defense has been key so far this season. They held the Heat to 7-of-20 3-point shooting in the opener and the Wizards to 13-of-37 from deep, significant considering Miami ranked No. 2 in 3-point percentage last season, Washington No. 8.

Clutch Moments

Vucevic’s 3-pointer with 6:50 left was among the several big shots made down the stretch. While the shot itself was noteworthy as the 7-footer continues to show no hesitation taking an abundance of threes, the pass from Dwayne Bacon that set up the open look was also significant. Signed by the Magic in the offseason after playing three years in Charlotte, Bacon is a sneaky good playmaker with excellent instincts and vision. On Orlando’s very next possession, Fultz found Gordon for an alley-oop dunk that extended the Magic’s lead to eight.

Rookie Watch

Anthony did a little bit of everything in just his second NBA regular season game. He finished with nine points, five rebounds and five assists, with some of his 17 minutes coming against Russell Westbrook, who was held to 6-of-19 shooting overall and 0-of-4 from 3-point distance. Okeke, meanwhile, scored three points, pulled down three rebounds and dished out two assists in 18 minutes.

Quote of the Night

“Comeback king. Everybody counted him out. He stayed faithful to the grind. He put his time in and he deserves everything that’s coming to him. He has a lot more room to get better. He’s still young. He’s still going to get a lot better, the way he is seeing everything. The way the game is slowing down so much for him. He’s going to be a phenomenal player.” – Ross on Fultz

Up Next

The Magic-Wizards rematch is set for Sunday at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. After that game is complete, the Magic will fly to Oklahoma City, where they will take on the Thunder on Tuesday at 8 p.m. OKC made many changes to its roster during the offseason. Among them was trading Chris Paul to Phoenix and Dennis Schroder to the L.A. Lakers. OKC is led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whom it acquired from the L.A. Clippers prior to last season in the Paul George deal.