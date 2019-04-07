Magic Clinch Playoff Spot AND Division Title With Win OR With Losses by Both Heat and Hornets Today

BOSTON – By tipoff tonight at TD Garden, the Orlando Magic could be facing a couple of dramatically different scenarios.

Regardless of what transpires around the NBA this afternoon, the Magic are approaching their game against the Boston Celtics with the same focus and intensity that has allowed them to become one of the NBA’s hottest teams since the break for the NBA All-Star Game.

If the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets lose this afternoon, the Magic would clinch the Southeast Division title and a playoff spot before even taking the famed parquet floor at Boston’s TD Garden. The Heat (38-41) tipoff in Toronto at noon, while the Hornets (37-42) play in Detroit (39-40) at 4 p.m.

If both Miami and Charlotte lose, the Magic (40-40) will qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2012, ending the longest postseason drought in franchise history. If that doesn’t happen, the Magic will still be able to control their own playoff fate by winning their way into the postseason with a defeat of the Celtics (48-32). Tipoff in Boston is at 7:30 p.m.

Evan Fournier, one of the heroes of Friday’s 149-113 romp over Atlanta with 25 points on 11 of 14 shooting, said the Magic need to continue to focus on their own path and not worry about the plight of others.

``Listen, to be honest, we’re going to look at what the other teams are doing, but my preparation is not going to change,’’ insisted Fournier, a member of the Magic for five seasons and someone who has long awaited the franchise being back in the playoffs. ``I’m still going to take my nap at the same time and get ready the same way. Of course, when I wake up, I’m going to check the scores and see what happened.

``You can’t really let the other stuff affect you and take you out of your routine because you still have a game to play,’’ the shooting guard added. ``Even if everything goes well and we are in (the playoffs), this is still a very good test (versus Boston) to get us ready for the playoffs.’’

The Magic and Celtics will also be keeping a close eye on the 5 p.m. game between Brooklyn (40-40) and Indiana (47-33). Orlando and Brooklyn are tied for the No. 6 seed, while Boston and Indiana are in a battle for the No. 4 seed. If the Pacers lose earlier today, the Celtics will clinch homecourt advantage in the first-round of the playoffs and will have significantly less motivation to try and win later in the night against the Magic. Boston still has an outside shot of catching Philadelphia for the No. 3 seed, but if it locks up the No. 4 seed that will likely shape how they approach tonight.

For weeks, the Magic’s players have talked about focusing on themselves rather than the other teams around and that approach has allowed them to remain highly successful. Since Jan. 31, Orlando is 20-9 – the fourth-best winning percentage in the NBA in that amount of time. Also, the Magic are tied for first in the NBA in win improvement since last season, already capturing 15 more victories this season (40) than last season (25).

``(Playing well) is what the league is all about and that’s what’s going to give you a chance to win,’’ said Magic coach Steve Clifford. ``That’s what tonight is going to be about, too. We concentrated this morning as well. When we’ve had good shootarounds, those have usually been the nights when we’ve played well.’’

Clifford said his players need to spend the hours focusing their energy toward trying to beat the Celtics tonight and not worried so much about the results from the games earlier in the day. That’s been the mantra for weeks and it’s worked for the Magic, so the veteran coach sees no reason why anything should change now with two games remaining in the regular season.

``We’ve got to win one game,’’ Clifford insisted. ``We had a meeting (Saturday) night when we got here and that’s what we talked about. We’ve been saying it for a while – we’ve got to play our way in (the playoffs). The rest of it, to me, is just wasted energy. I think our guys are good (in terms of their focus) and we had a good, concentrated workout this morning. (The Celtics) are playing well and this is a tough building to play in, so we had better be putting all our energy into (preparing) for that.’’

