Magic Clinch Playoff Berth With Win Over Celtics

BOSTON – Seemingly on the doorstep of clinching their first playoff berth in seven seasons and the sixth division title in franchise history on Sunday afternoon, the Orlando Magic had their hopes dashed when the Charlotte Hornets hung on to win in Detroit.

However, the Magic refused to be broken by that bit of bad luck, paving their own path to the playoffs on Sunday night with arguably the biggest victory in the past seven seasons for the franchise.

Showing the resiliency that they have featured all season and the firepower they have used the past six weeks to author a stirring postseason push, Orlando rallied from 13 points down to defeat the Boston Celtics 116-108 and clinch the franchise’s first playoff berth in seven years.

Without question, nothing about the night was easy for Orlando (41-40) as it fell behind by 13 points in the second quarter, surged ahead by as much as 14 points in the fourth and had to hold on after a furious late rally by Boston (48-33). Superstar point guard Kyrie Irving tied the game at 106 with a 3-pointer with 2:50 to play, but the Magic responded like a team on a mission.

Evan Fournier drove hard to the rim for a thunderous dunk that put the Magic up 108-106 and then Terrence Ross blocked a 3-point shot by Boston’s Jaylen Brown. From there, center Nikola Vucevic found a cutting Aaron Gordon for a layup in traffic that gave the Magic a 110-106 advantage with 1:28 left. From there, Michael Carter-Williams and Gordon salted the victory away with clutch free throws.

Orlando (41-40) won for a third straight time and for the 10th time in the past 12 games. The Magic are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2012, ending the longest postseason drought in franchise history.

The Magic, who end the regular season in Charlotte on Wednesday night, have the same record as Brooklyn (41-40), but the Nets own the tiebreaker, knocking the Magic into the seventh seed. The Nets close the regular season at home on Wednesday against Miami.

Vucevic, the longest-tenured player on the Magic and someone who has dreamed for years of getting the Magic back into the playoffs, scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Terrence Ross, the team’s most clutch contributor off the bench all season, scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth period. He drilled five 3-pointers and all nine of his free throws in the game.

Fournier, a five-year member of the Magic, added 24 – none bigger than the tiebreaking dunk late in the night. Point guard D.J. Augustin added 11 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds in 32 minutes.

Irving scored 23 points, while Al Horford chipped in 18. Boston shot 47.2 percent from the floor and drilled 12 3-pointers, but the Magic were more efficient. Orlando hit all 22 of its free throws for a franchise record performance from the line.

Orlando was victorious the first two meetings of the season against the Celtics, winning 93-90 in Boston on Oct. 22 and rallying at the Amway Center to win 105-103 on Jan. 12. The Magic went into Sunday trying to sweep the season series from the Celtics for the first time since the 1996-97 season when they won all four meetings.

The Magic got a big break early in the game and late in the third quarter when Boston standouts Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart suffered injuries and could not return to the game. Tatum bruised his left shin bruise six minutes into the game. Smart, who had six points, hurt his hip in the third period and hobbled to the locker room after spending nearly a minute on the floor.

The Magic used an 11-2 burst to finish the first half and they picked up in the second half right where they left off by grabbing control in the third quarter. The Magic outscored the Celtics 35-26 in the period to take an 83-78 edge into the fourth quarter.

The Magic made 13 of 25 shots with four 3-pointers in the third period to grab control.

Orlando got to within 52-48 at intermission by closing the second quarter with seven straight points. An Augustin layup, a 3-pointer by Isaac off an Augustin feed and a Gordon drive to the rim helped the Magic take the momentum into the locker room at halftime.

Vucevic almost single-handedly kept the Magic within striking distance in the early going. He had nine of the team’s first 16 field goals, seven of its first 19 rebounds and 19 of its first 41 points.

Augustin missed six of his first seven shots, but he kept the offense rolling in other ways with his heady style of play. By halftime, he had contributed nine assists, five rebounds and four points.

With Vucevic and Augustin functioning at a high level, the Magic were tied at 27 with the Celtics at the end of the quarter. However, Orlando struggled mightily early in the second quarter with them on the bench. The offense missed six of seven shots and turned the ball over three times, allowing Boston to surge ahead by nine points before Magic coach Steve Clifford got his starting center and point guard back into the game.

Boston’s lead swelled to as much as 13 at 50-37 in the first half behind strong play from Horford (10 points) and Hayward (10 points). Orlando clawed back into it with a 11-2 burst to end the first half.

