Magic Brimming with Confidence Heading Into Training Camp

ORLANDO – D.J. Augustin has played for eight NBA franchises in his 10-year NBA career and what the veteran point guard witnessed this offseason with the Orlando Magic is a rarity for someone who has seen about everything the game has to offer.

``A lot of the time you don’t see the full team show up until a week or two before training camp starts, but we’ve had guys here since August working hard every day and doing things together on and off the court,’’ Augustin said with amazement, referring to the Magic’s voluntary summer workouts. ``That just shows you our commitment, not only to getting better, but what we’re trying to do this season.’’

What the Magic are trying to do this season is put an end to the longest non-playoff drought in franchise history and end a forgettable run of six straight losing seasons. They’ve attacked that mission with more than words, hoping that their actions of hard work, unity and blossoming talent will make big differences when the squad opens training camp on Tuesday at the Amway Center. The Magic will practice twice on Tuesday and one time over the next three days. The new-look team opens the preseason on Oct. 1 (in Philadelphia) and makes its Amway Center debut on Oct. 5 (against Brazilian power Flamengo).

Orlando has a new head coach in Steve Clifford and a new hot-shot rookie in Mohamed Bamba, and they will be surrounded by a core group of veterans who are tired of the losing and want to do whatever it takes to put the franchise in the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

``I feel like, overall throughout the league, with guys who don’t make the playoffs there’s a focus on getting together early and building the foundation in September. We were definitely one of these teams and had almost a full roster here in early September,’’ Magic guard Evan Fournier said. ``It’s very good and very encouraging, but it doesn’t mean a thing if we don’t come together and work as a unit in training camp.

``Those things that we keep saying – `hey, you have to work hard,’ `you’ve got to have chemistry’ and `you’ve got to be together’ – they lose value when you hear it so much,’’ Fournier added. ``You lose sight of what those things really are. It just has to happen. For me, we shouldn’t be focused on the future and instead focused just right now. Just (focus on) Day 1 of training camp and try not to look ahead of what will happen or what trades will happen. Just be in the moment now and that way we can surprise people.’’

If the Magic are truly able to surprise the basketball world and exceed the pedestrian expectations already forecasted it could come down to the play of two of their youngest players. In Jonathan Isaac and Bamba, the Magic feature a pair of 20-year-olds with potential as long as their towering heights and expansive wingspans. Isaac, the No. 6 pick from 2017, has grown to nearly 7-foot tall and 226 pounds, while Bamba and his record 7-foot-10 wingspan have joined Isaac as a regular at the Magic practice facility most of the offseason.

``It shows how serious we are about this upcoming season,’’ Bamba said of the work he’s put in daily since being the No. 6 pick in this past June’s draft. ``One person that I’ve really leaned on in terms of getting used to the NBA game is (veteran center Nikola Vucevic). Every now and then he’ll come up to me and say, `You want to do it this way and not this way.’ He just explains things and he’s been helpful in making this transition.’’

Quite possibly, no player is more desperate to see the Magic succeed than Vucevic, who is Orlando’s longest-tenured player and headed into his seventh season in Central Florida. Vucevic could have sulked over the franchise using its first pick on Bamba in the June draft, but instead he’s been an active participant in the offseason work and a veteran mentor for the rookie. Vucevic, who is headed into the final season of a contract he signed with the Magic three years ago, said he is willing to do whatever it takes to help Orlando get over the hump.

``I’ve said many times before that I take a lot of pride in being loyal to this franchise and being here as long as I have,’’ said Vucevic, who is coming off a season in which he averaged 16.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and a career-best 3.4 assists a game. ``I know we’ve had some rough times and I was put in some rough situations, but I stayed through all of that and never asked to leave or anything. I admire the guys who are able to stay with one franchise for a long, long time and it’s rare nowadays with a lot of trades. But, I like being here, I want to be here and I want to have success here.’’

Fournier, who is about to begin his fifth season in Orlando, is eager to be more of a leader for the Magic with the hopes that it leads to more success for the franchise. The Paris native took his first step in trying to motivate those around him on Monday by pointing to the long-armed Isaac as one of the biggest keys to the season. If Isaac can consistently be the player that showed flashes of greatness last season and in Summer League, he could spark the Magic to bigger and better things.

``J.I. is going to be the X-factor for us,’’ said Fournier, who led the Magic in scoring last season (17.8 ppg.) despite missing the final month with a minor knee injury. ``I don’t want to put any pressure on him at all, but he is going to be a key guy for us because of his versatility. He’s a (small forward/power forward) who can really guard and he’s super long. His shot-making, especially the corner threes, is going to be really key for him. Especially as a young player, that’s what you have to do – you have to knock down open shots to be really dangerous. Us players and the coaches are really high on him.’’

Another player that the Magic are really high on is forward Aaron Gordon, who was signed to a lucrative, long-term contract in the offseason. Gordon averaged career highs across the board last season in most of the offensive categories, but Clifford has the 22-year-old forward focusing on being an elite defender and an improved rebounder. Gordon said he feels more ownership of the team now with his long-term future being secured and he’s willing to spearhead the Magic defense if that’s what it takes for the squad to win games and reach the postseason.

``I’ve got to bring it every night,’’ said Gordon, who has set a goal of being on the NBA’s All-Defense team this season. ``Coach Cliff was telling me that some nights I’d bring it if it was an all-star (opposing player) or a second-team or third-team type of player, but if it wasn’t (a star opposite of him), I wouldn’t bring it and take those nights off. So, I’ve got to defensive rebound better and I feel like I need to up my off-ball steals. … You’ve got to develop a reputation (as a defender) and earn that respect. It’s something that I’m going to continue to try and grind for – grinding to be All-Defense and grinding to be (Defensive Player of the Year).’’

Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said he has zero concerns about how Gordon will respond this season to the pressures of playing with a massive contract. He pointed to the stories of Gordon being in the gym in the hours after signing his new contract as a reflection of the forward’s true workman-like mentality.

``From a team side, when you sign (a player) to a big contract like that, you’re betting on the person,’’ said Weltman, who is beginning his second season of running the Magic’s front office. ``You’re stepping away from the player and you’re betting on the person and that he’s the worker and has that competitive drive to want to get to another level. We were never deterred in our negotiations from those perspectives. We believe in him wholeheartedly and I know that guy’s going to work.’’

Speaking again of work, both Weltman and Clifford are very proud of the work that the Magic’s players put in voluntarily over the summer to get themselves ready for Tuesday’s start of training camp. The fact that many of Orlando’s veteran players and youngsters have already been at the team headquarters since August – while working with the team’s many new assistant coaches, Athletic Trainers and strength and conditioning coaches – should smooth the transition to a largely new staff, Clifford said.

``We had eight optional workouts and this last week we had all 15 guys here, so that willingness to participate tells everything about how serious they are about having a good year,’’ said Clifford, who returns to a Magic organization where he worked as an assistant coach from 2007-12.

Added Weltman, who has been impressed with the determination that his players showed this summer in terms of making improvement and building team unity: ``It was a really challenging season for us last year and I think the returning players feel they have a lot to prove and there’s something to be said for – whether it’s in the draft, free agency or trades – it’s not about just who you acquire, but when you acquire them. You look at a guy like (reserve point guard) Jerian Grant, for example, that guy has something to prove to the league. I think we have a team full of those guys and they’re eager to start.’’

