Magic Announce FM 96.9 The Game As New Flagship Home For Magic Radio Network

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have announced that FM 96.9 The Game will serve as the new flagship home for the Magic Radio Network.

Every preseason, regular season and postseason Magic game is broadcast on the Magic Radio Network, with radio affiliates across the state of Florida. FM 96.9 The Game will serve as the flagship station in Orlando, where you can also listen on AM 740.

“We are extremely excited to continue our relationship with iHeartMedia and expand upon it by naming FM 96.9 The Game our new flagship station for the Magic Radio Network,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. “iHeartMedia and FM 96.9 The Game will bring our product to our fans and stakeholders in a first-class manner. We thank ESPN 580 Orlando for 27 excellent years of serving as the radio home of the Magic.”

Dennis Neumann will provide the play-by-play for every game, Richie Adubato takes on the color analyst duties for all home games, while Brandon Kravitz serves as pregame, halftime and postgame host for all games, and will provide sideline reports for all home contests.

“We are thrilled about this expansion of our partnership with the Orlando Magic and iHeartMedia,” iHeartMedia Division President Linda Byrd said. “This is an exciting time to be a Magic fan and an exciting time for FM 96.9 The Game. Adding Orlando Magic games to our programming lineup truly solidifies our radio station’s position as Orlando’s Sports Leader!”

In addition, “Magic Drive Time,” hosted by Dante Marchitelli, will return for its eighth season and air Monday-Friday from 6-6:30 p.m. on FM 96.9 The Game, AM 740 and the iHeartRADIO app throughout the NBA season. Each day, Marchitelli will be joined by a different co-host, including a rotation of Head Coach Steve Clifford, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman, General Manager John Hammond, Magic players, broadcasters and front office personnel. Fans will hear all the latest Magic and NBA news from people in the know. Marchitelli enters his 20th season with the Orlando Magic and also serves as pregame host/sideline reporter for FOX Sports Florida.

FM 96.9 The Game is Orlando’s sports leader. FM 96.9 The Game serves as the flagship station of UCF Knights athletics, the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Orlando City Soccer Club and NASCAR. You can also listen on AM 740 and the free iHeartRADIO app, available at 969TheGame.com.

For ticket information, log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

ABOUT THE ORLANDO MAGIC

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. The Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning five division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $23 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 28 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, which began play in the 2017-18 season in nearby Lakeland, Fla.; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL; and Magic Gaming which competes in the NBA 2K League in 2018. Ticket highlights for the Magic's 2018-19 season in the award-winning Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year, include: 2,500 seats priced $20 or less, 8,000 seats priced $40 or less and 9,000 seats priced $50 or under. For ticket information log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

ABOUT iHEARTMEDIA ORLANDO

iHeartMedia Orlando owns and operates WYGM, WJRR, WTKS, WMGF, WFLF, WXXL, WRUM, Beat 104.5, and Mega 97.1 and is part of iHeartMedia. With over a quarter of a billion monthly listeners in the U.S. and over 131 million social followers, iHeartMedia has the largest national reach of any radio or television outlet in America. As the leading audio and media company in the U.S., iHeartMedia serves over 150 local markets through 849 owned radio stations, and the company’s radio stations and content can be heard on AM/FM, on satellite, at iHeartRadio.com, on the company’s station websites and on iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s digital music, podcast, on demand and live streaming radio service, available on over 250 platforms and 2,000 devices, including on digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables and smartphones, on virtual assistants, smart speakers, TVs and gaming consoles.

iHeartRadio offers users the country’s top live radio stations, personalized custom artist stations created by just one song or seed artist, on demand features and the top podcasts and personalities. The all-in-one digital service has more than 1.7 billion downloads, 110 million registered users and is the No. 1 commercial radio podcaster in the U.S.

iHeartMedia’s platforms include radio broadcasting, online, mobile, digital, social, podcasts, personalities and influencers, live concerts and events, syndication, music research services and independent media representation. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (PINK: IHRTQ). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.