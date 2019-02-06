Magic Announce First Wineries to be Featured at Team's Inaugural Fundraiser

ORLANDO – The inaugural Orlando Wine Festival and Auction benefiting the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) will feature a large cast of world-renowned wineries at the Magic's signature fundraiser on March 15-17, 2019 at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, as announced by Magic CEO Alex Martins. The wineries are several of more to come that will take part in the fundraising weekend and include:

Accendo Cellars (Napa, Calif.)

Arietta Winery (St. Helena, Calif.)

Casa Piena (Yountville, Calif.)

Château Cos d’Estournel (Bordeaux, France)

Cliff Lede (Napa, Calif.)

Dakota Shy (St. Helena, Calif.)

D.R. Stephens Estate (St. Helena, Calif.)

Dunn Vineyards (Angwin, Calif.)

Dutton-Goldfield Winery (Sebastopol, Calif.)

Haut Medoc Selection (Bordeaux, France)

Heitz Cellar (St. Helena, Calif.)

Hourglass (Napa, Calif.)

Justin and Landmark Winery (Paso Robles & Sonoma Valley, Calif.)

Lail Vineyards (Napa, Calif.)

Modus Wines (St. Helena, Calif.)

Morlet Vineyards (St. Helena, Calif.)

Peacock Vineyard (Napa, Calif.)

Peter Michael Winery (Napa, Calif.)

RELIC Cellars (Napa, Calif.)

Revana Winery (St. Helena, Calif.)

Roy Estate (Napa, Calif.)

Rudd/Edge Hill (Oakville, Calif.)

Saint Helena Winery (St. Helena, Calif.)

Secret Door (Napa, Calif.)

Stewart Cellars (Yountville, Calif.)

Tor Wines (St. Helena, Calif.)

These participating wineries will be a part of the weekend through exclusive vintner dinners on Friday, March 15, pouring at the festival on Saturday, March 16 and providing auction lots and experiences for guests to bid on.

"The Orlando Magic are thrilled to announce these initial 26 exceptional wineries as the first commitments to participate in our Inaugural Orlando Wine Festival and Auction," said Magic CEO Alex Martins. "Most importantly, we are so excited to have them share in helping a very worthy cause, at-risk youth in Central Florida. We look forward to an amazing weekend of wine, food and charity.”

Martins recently announced the initial chefs who will take part in the fundraising weekend and include Chef Akshay Bhardwaj – Executive Chef at Michelin-star Junoon; Chef Joe Flamm - winner of Bravo TV's Top Chef Season 15 and Executive Chef at Spiaggia and Café Spiaggia; Chef Kevin Fonzo – formerly of K Restaurant/now private chef; Chef Scott Hunnel –Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa; Chef Tony Mantuano – James Beard Award winner and chef-partner at Michelin-star restaurant Spiaggia in Chicago along with Café Spiaggia, River Roast and Terralina Crafted Italian located in Disney Springs; Chef Brandon McGlamery – Chef/Partner Luma on Park, Prato, Luke's Kitchen and Bar; Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto; Chefs James and Julie Petrakis – The Ravenous Pig; Chef Justin Plank – Executive Chef at Terralina Crafted Italian; Chef Steve Richard - Executive Chef at Paddlefish; and Chef Art Smith – James Beard Award Winner. Each of the chefs will prepare signature dishes at the exclusive vintner dinners around Central Florida on Fri., March 15 and create culinary delights for guests at the festival on Sat., March 16.

The debut of the Magic’s signature fundraiser for the OMYF will include a wine festival, live and e-auctions and culminate with an Orlando Magic game. The weekend of events is set to feature exclusive vintner dinners, an outdoor festival featuring live music, live auction displays, local and celebrity chefs, wineries, and food pavilions, along with Magic players and coaches. Each guest will also receive an invitation to the OMYF grant ceremony, where all funds from the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations.

For more information on the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction or to purchase packages, please visit www.wineauctionorlando.com or follow the OMYF on Twitter - @OMYF or Facebook /OrlandoMagicYouthFoundation.

The Orlando Magic and the DeVos family are committed to making a difference in Central Florida. Each year, the Magic gives more than $2 million to Central Florida by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. At the heart of the Magic’s charitable efforts is the work done by the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation.

The OMYF is committed to helping children in Central Florida realize their full potential, especially those most at-risk, by supporting nonprofit organizations offering youth-based programs in the areas of education, housing/homelessness, the arts and health programs focused on preventing childhood obesity.

Over the last 29 years more than $24 million has been distributed to local nonprofit community organizations through the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. The DeVos family’s investment in the OMYF covers all administrative costs which allows for 100 percent of all donations to go directly to the foundation to benefit children and families in need throughout Central Florida each year. The OMYF raises community dollars annually through donations, auctions and events such as the OMYF Open Golf Tournament and the upcoming 2019 Orlando Wine Festival and Auction.