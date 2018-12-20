Iron Chef Morimoto, Top Chef Season 15 Winner Joe Flamm to be Featured at Magic Fundraiser

ORLANDO - What we already knew about the inaugural Orlando Wine Festival and Auction, scheduled for March 15-17, was that it is going to benefit many underserved children throughout Central Florida.

What we also know now about the Orlando Magic’s signature fundraiser is that there is going to be plenty of delicious food for guests to enjoy.

The Magic announced some of the chefs for the three-day extravaganza, and if you keep tabs on contemporary cuisine, just hearing the names will heighten your appetite.

They are some of the most accomplished and respected chefs around the country, and collectively, they are going to help make this event one that guests – and their taste buds – will never forget.

Chef Akshay Bhardwaj’s cooking has a strong emotional component rooted in childhood food memories and how they made him feel. His career has exclusively been with the Junoon family.

Joe Flamm – the season 15 champion of Bravo’s hit show, Top Chef – showcases his Midwestern and Italian heritages at Spiaggia, a renowned restaurant in Chicago.

A familiar face among many locals is Chef Kevin Fonzo, formerly of K Restaurant in College Park and now a private chef and founder of The Kevin Fonzo Foundation. He has a passion for helping others while sharing his culinary talents.

Disney Grand Floridian Resort & Spa’s 11 food-service locations, including AAA Five-Diamond restaurant Victoria & Albert’s, are top-notch largely because of the executive chef there, Scott Hunnel.

The main man in the kitchen at Luma on Park, an extremely popular high-end hot spot in Winter Park serving original locally inspired cuisine, is Brandon McGlamery.

Chef Masaharu Morimoto – known to millions as the star of Iron Chef and Iron Chef America – has garnered critical and popular acclaim for his seamless integration of Western and Japanese ingredients.

James and Julie Petrakis are culinary leaders spearheading Orlando’s burgeoning food movement with multiple concepts in the area, including The Ravenous Pig, an award-winning American gastropub.

Justin Plank will lead Terralina Crafted Italian, a waterfront Italian restaurant set to open this spring at Disney Springs. Joining him there will be James Beard Award-winning chef Tony Mantuano, who is also a partner at a few Chicago-based restaurants.

Steve Richard’s grandfather’s love of seafood and of cooking for friends and family were both contagious. The Massachusetts native is a now a talented chef in Florida, where he leads Paddlefish, a Disney Springs eatery aboard a faux riverboat.

Art Smith, an award-winning chef and owner of several highly acclaimed restaurants across the country, was Oprah Winfrey’s personal, day-to-day chef for 10 years and has cooked for other celebrities throughout his career.

What makes the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction so unique is that there will be something for everyone to indulge in – such as exclusive vintner dinners, an outdoor festival with live music, live auction displays, wineries and food pavilions. Magic players and coaches will also be there to help raise money and have fun with all the guests, who will receive an invitation to the OMYF grant ceremony where the Magic will announce which local nonprofit organizations will receive the funds raised from the event.

As owners of the Magic franchise, it’s always been the DeVos family’s goal to bolster children. The DeVos family has set that standard for the entire Magic organization from players to coaches to staff. With the Magic raising more than $23 million over the last 28 years, they have helped so many Central Florida at-risk children reach their full potential. Now, even more youth will have the opportunity to accomplish their goals as a result of March’s fundraising event.

For more information on the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction or to purchase packages, please visit www.wineauctionorlando.com or follow the OMYF on Twitter - @OMYF or at facebook.com/orlandomagicyouthfoundation