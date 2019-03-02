Looking to Build Off Win Over Warriors, Magic Face Another Big Test Tonight in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Just as they did earlier in the week, when they put a bad loss behind them and conjured up a way to rally past the Golden State Warriors, the Orlando must now redirect their full focus to the challenge ahead.

They must do that wholeheartedly because it’s quite a doozy facing them tonight.

In the Indiana Pacers (41-22), tonight’s opponent at BankersLife Fieldhouse, the Magic (29-34) will be facing a team that has given them tremendous fits for the better part of the past seven seasons. Orlando has lost 15 of its last 17 games against Indiana, including 10 of 11 versus the Pacers in the Hoosier State.

Orlando’s last win at BankersLife Fieldhouse was March 31, 2016 behind a monster game from center Nikola Vucevic. The all-star center knows that Orlando must push Thursday’s thrilling defeat of the Warriors out of their minds and shift their full focus to an Indiana team that has won seven of its last 10 games.

``That’s a big thing in this league – no matter how big of a win you have or how bad of a loss you have, you have to move on,’’ said Vucevic, Orlando’s leader all season in scoring (20.5) and rebounding (12.1). ``The Golden State game doesn’t matter today. We have to focus on the Pacers and try to win this game tonight. Then, tomorrow we have another one (in Cleveland). No matter what happens tonight, you have to move on and learn from your mistakes. If you win or lose, you look at what you could have done better. It’s quick turnarounds, but guys who have been in the league for a long time know how it works.’’

The Magic expect to have Evan Fournier (illness) and Wes Iwundu (thigh bruise) tonight. Magic head coach Steve Clifford said both were on track to play on Saturday. Indiana will be without Domantas Sabonis (ankle sprain), while Tyreke Evans (food poisoning) is listed as questionable.

Orlando’s 103-96 defeat of Golden State on Thursday at the Amway Center had a lot of similarities to how it beat Indiana 107-100 back on Jan. 31. On Thursday, guard Terrence Ross scored 11 of his 16 points and drilled three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. His play allowed the Magic to wipe out a double-digit lead and beat the Warriors over the final 12 minutes – a first in 53 games in that scenario.

Back on Jan. 31, the Magic had lost four consecutive games when the Pacers came into Orlando. That night, Orlando trailed 73-69 heading into the fourth quarter before Ross scored 13 of his game-high 30 points over the final 12 minutes.

``That’s T, he’s an elite, elite, elite shot-maker and shot-taker,’’ Magic forward Jonathan Isaac said on Saturday morning. ``He takes tough shots, he makes tough shots and you live with him. When he’s knocking down tough shots and able to rally us in the fourth quarter the way he does, it helps our team so much.’’

Orlando’s defeat of Indiana in January allowed it to end an eight-game skid against the Pacers. That victory seemed to have breathe life into the Magic’s confidence. Counting the defeat of the Pacers, the Magic have gone 9-3 since to surge into playoff contention. Orlando was 11-4 in February – its first winning February since 2012.

Indiana has been one of the NBA’s biggest surprise teams this season – not because it is in the playoff hunt, but because it has been able to remain successful even after Victor Oladipo was lost for the season on Jan. 23. The Pacers, who snapped a two-game losing streak on Thursday with a 122-115 defeat of Minnesota behind 37 points from highly underrated guard Bojan Bogdanovic (17.4 ppg.), have been able to stay ahead of Philadelphia and Boston in the East’s No. 3 seed.

Indiana has done it with defense, ranking second in the league in defensive rating (104.8 points per 100 possessions). The Magic have climbed to No. 8 in defensive rating (107.4) by ranking second in the league in defensive rating (105.7 points per 100 possessions) since Jan. 1.

Clifford said his Magic will have to be sound and smart tonight to be offensively efficient against the rugged Pacers.

``Balanced, great defensively, to me, and very physical,’’ Clifford said of the Pacers. ``It starts with their defense. They remind me, somewhat, of Milwaukee in that they protect the paint and yet they still create turnovers. Most of the time it’s hard to do both. So, it’s hard to drive the ball and find ways to get the ball to the basket, yet they are still in the passing lanes and they create turnovers.

``You have to play with a level of offensive force and pace of play where you have a chance to spread them out,’’ Clifford continued. ``It gets back to basketball basics with teams who are that physical. … It’s the fundamentals details of the game (that are important).’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.