A Look at Markelle Fultz's Strengths

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic acquired former No. 1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz from the Philadelphia 76ers prior to the trade deadline. Without further ado, let’s examine his strengths and what he can bring to the Magic when he returns to action.

EXCELLENT PASSER OUT OF PICK-AND-ROLL

CRAFTY FINISHER & STRONG ENOUGH TO FINISH THROUGH CONTACT

NIFTY SPIN MOVE GOING IN EITHER DIRECTION

GOOD PULL-UP MID-RANGE JUMPER

SUPERB SPOTTING TRAILERS FOR THREES

SAME FOR ATTACKERS/CUTTERS

GREAT BALL HANDLER/SHIFTY

SMOOTH INTERIOR SCORER

TIMING ON DEFENSE

The 6-foot-4 20-year-old will look to improve his shooting from 3-point land (4-of-15 in two shortened seasons in Philly) and the free throw line (53 percent) with his new team. He also needs to become a more reliable defender, although in college that was a strength of his. Plus, with his size and instincts that should develop under Steve Clifford. A native of Upper Marlboro, Md., Fultz is a solid rebounder for a guard, highlighted when he recorded a triple-double against Milwaukee in April 2018 with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.