The Key Stats That Helped the Magic Qualify for the Playoffs

ORLANDO - The Magic have thrived in almost every aspect of the game over the last couple of months, which is why they are going to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Over the course of their last 30 games, the Magic have climbed up the ladder in multiple statistical categories, particularly in defensive areas. They’ve also been one of the best passing teams in the league, a testament to how unselfish this group is.

Aside from some early season struggles and a short-lived downfall in January, the Magic have actually been solid all year. Although its best basketball has been played throughout the last 65 days or so, Orlando recorded impressive victories before its playoff push truly heated up.

Maybe the most impressive regular season accomplishment was going 11-7 combined against the Eastern Conference’s top five teams. The Magic finished 1-2 against the Bucks, 2-2 against the Raptors, 2-2 against the 76ers, 3-0 against the Celtics and 3-1 against the Pacers.

Orlando also had big wins over several Western Conference powers, including the Warriors, Rockets, Jazz (in Mexico City) and Spurs. Beating the Lakers twice at a time when L.A. was near the top of the standings is also noteworthy.

From Jan. 31 to present time, though, the Magic have been dominant. They are 21-9 during this time and have a chance to post a winning record for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

SINCE JAN. 31, THE MAGIC: