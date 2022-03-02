June 30, 1993 a Day Neither John Gabriel or Brian Hill Will Ever Forget

ORLANDO - If Twitter, Meta, or any of today’s other social media platforms existed on June 30, 1993, it’s likely that the Orlando Magic would have been America’s No. 1 trending topic that day.

Texting not a thing yet and the internet just starting to reach people’s homes, sports hoopla spread over family dinner, through phone calls, and by running into people while out and about. At the center of those conversations was undoubtedly the blockbuster trade made between the Magic and Golden State Warriors during the NBA Draft that late June night. Orlando acquired Penny Hardaway, chosen third in the draft, and three future picks from Golden State for Chris Webber, the first player taken off the board that year.

The other big story in Orlando was Brian Hill, 45 years old at the time, replacing Matt Guokas as the Magic’s head coach. Hill had been an assistant the prior few years under Guokas, who shifted from the bench to a Magic front office role before becoming an NBA on NBC color commentator several months later.

Present to witness these major happenings on that June 1993 night was John Gabriel, the first person team co-founder Pat Williams hired in 1987 after the NBA awarded Orlando an expansion club that would debut two years later. He had a strong feeling both decisions the Magic made that day – acquiring Hardaway and promoting Hill – were going to work out just fine.

“I sort of thought like it was the beginning for me to make some tough decisions,” Gabriel said. “Pat Williams put the deal together with Don Nelson (Warriors coach and vice president at the time), but it came down to who was the better basketball player, and I remember sitting with ownership in a room, and it was: Webber, Penny, Webber, Penny. And I went into Pat Williams’ office, and I said, “Pat, any thoughts?’ He said, ‘listen to your heart,’ and we took Hardaway.

As Brian said, I knew him from interacting at scouting events. The team at that time needed a new voice, a coach that was disciplined, and was not afraid to stand up to Shaquille O’Neal or anyone. He was the perfect choice.”

Gabriel himself was climbing up the Magic ladder around that time. He had multiple job titles then, including director of player personnel and director of scouting, and those in and around the organization knew it was only a matter of time before he got his next big break. Lo and behold, in Jan. 1994 that’s precisely what transpired, as Gabriel was promoted to vice president of basketball operations.

With Gabriel in his front office position and Hill steering a young but extraordinarily talented team that included Shaquille O’Neal, Hardaway and Nick Anderson, the Magic would transform into a championship contender. While they fell short of a title, losing to the Houston Rockets in the 1995 NBA Finals and the Chicago Bulls in the 1996 Eastern Conference Finals, what the Magic accomplished in that window of time and the buzz they generated around the globe remains one of Orlando’s proudest successes.

Only fitting considering they’ve achieved so much together, Gabriel and Hill were inducted into the Magic Hall of Fame on Wednesday, joining Williams, Anderson, O’Neal, Hardaway, Rich DeVos, Darrell Armstrong, Jimmy Hewitt, Tracy McGrady, and David Steele.

“I’m honored and I’m humbled by the entire experience being inducted today,” Hill said. “I’ve always felt a special relationship with the organization even after I stopped coaching. It was obviously wonderful of (Magic CEO) Alex (Martins) and the DeVos family to bring me back as an advisor and work in TV. But Orlando’s home, and I just feel like this organization has always been home to me, and it gave me the opportunity to coach some of the best players that ever played in the NBA.”

During his Magic Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, Gabriel evoked a memory that shed some light on where his passion for basketball originated from. Sixty years ago today, Gabriel’s father, Frank Gabriel Sr., took him and his brothers, Pat and Frank Jr., to Hershey Sports Arena in Hershey, Pennsylvania to watch the Philadelphia Warriors take on the New York Knicks.

It was the then 6-year-old Gabriel’s first time attending an NBA game, and what he got to take in was something we may very well never see again in this league. The late, great Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points on that March 2, 1962 night. Watching that play out live was obviously special. But even more meaningful was that he got to take it all in sitting next to his dad.

“In all honesty, I wanted to go use the restroom at 6 years old,” remembers Gabriel, who got his start in the NBA, ironically, with Philadelphia, where he worked as an assistant coach, director of video scouting and scouting coordinator with the 76ers. “But we had no idea that we would witness 100 points, 25 rebounds and 28 free throws. A building that holds 7,000 people, there are 70,000 people that say they were at that game. My dad Frank had a cup of coffee with the Brooklyn Dodgers, so he was a sports guy. That was probably why (he developed a passion for sports and basketball).”

A combination of O’Neal leaving for the Lakers and Hardaway dealing with knee issues prevented the Magic from ascending during that 90s era, documented in an ESPN 30 for 30 film titled “This Magic Moment.” However, it didn’t halt Gabriel and Hill from having more career success.

Gabriel became the team’s general manager in 1996, a position he held until 2004. Under his supervision, the Magic made the playoffs in five seasons – including three times after he pulled off a sign-and-trade for McGrady in what remains arguably the greatest offseason free agency move in franchise history.

Maybe the craziest feat of Gabriel’s GM tenure was the fact that he made 55 transactions involving 51 different players from June 14, 1999 through Aug. 15, 2000.

After a two-season stint as the head coach of the Vancouver Grizzlies and another few years in an assistant role with both the Charlotte/New Orleans Hornets and New Jersey Nets, Hill returned to Orlando to take over head coaching duties for another two seasons, including in 2006-07 when they ended a three-year playoff drought.

Both Gabriel and Hill are currently executive advisors in the Magic’s basketball operations department. Hill is also a pregame and postgame analyst for Magic games on Bally Sports Florida.

“Together, they formed what was one of the most successful periods in Orlando Magic history,” Martins said of Hill, the franchise leader in coaching wins, and Gabriel. “Both in terms of wins and going to the NBA Finals and consecutive playoff appearances. So, I think it’s just fitting that the two of them going into the Magic Hall of Fame together.”