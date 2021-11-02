Jalen Suggs Reconnects With Mason Doherty Before Magic-Timberwolves Game

MINNEAPOLIS - It was the shot heard ‘round The North Star State.

On Feb. 8, 2020, Mason Doherty, then a senior guard at St. Peter High School, made a shot at the final buzzer against Minnehaha Academy. It wasn’t a game winner or anything like that. Minnehaha, a state powerhouse on the hardwood, in fact won by 29 points.

But the final score wasn’t that significant. That last shot made by Doherty was what everyone was talking about afterwards.

Doherty, who has Down syndrome, had yet to score for his high school team before that game. The jumper he made from the left baseline at the buzzer was one of two shots he knocked down that night with the other being a 3-pointer.

What transpired right after his buzzer-beating shot was something he nor anyone else in that gym that night will ever forget. His teammates, classmates who were sitting in the bleachers along with players from the other team all rushed to the court to celebrate with Doherty.

One of the Minnehaha players was Jalen Suggs, now a rookie guard for the Orlando Magic. Sharing in that celebration remains one of the special moments in his life. The 6-foot-5 guard, a basketball and football sensation in high school, got a chance to reconnect with Doherty before Monday’s Magic-Timberwolves game at the Target Center.

“That was one of the most wholesome days, wholesome games – definitely the most wholesome game but also one of the most wholesome days I’ve been a part of,” Suggs said of that precious February 2020 night. “It was just a great experience. Everybody in St. Peter was so welcoming and loving after the game. When he hit the shot, we all rushed the court and got to enjoy that moment together. Both teams, both crowds and everything like that. And then Mason, always just full of happiness, full of joy, takes nothing for granted.”

Immediately after wrapping up his pregame warmup session, Suggs walked over to Doherty, who was sitting in the front row along the baseline, and the two proceeded to chat it up for 10-plus minutes.

Ecstatic to catch up with one another, Suggs and Doherty talked about everything including Doherty’s current college life at Bethel University in St. Paul where he’s soon going to sign up to play basketball. Doherty keeps track of everything the Magic rookie is up to, particularly on social media.

“We are best friends,” Doherty said. “I have his TikTok account, Facebook and Instagram.”

Suggs brought one of his jerseys, signed it on the spot and handed it to Doherty. Doherty brought some memorabilia of his own for Suggs to sign, including a custom-designed game ball commemorating that 2020 night.

Introduced to Doherty for the first time was Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley. Learning about that epic shot by Doherty and the bond he and Suggs have formed since then brought a huge smile to his face.

“I think it’s so awesome,” Mosley said. “It just speaks to the quality and the character of the young man that he is, and Mason is just a fun-loving, energetic kid. I actually told him if he wants to come and draw up a play in a timeout we can get him out there.”

Mosley also asked Doherty who he was rooting for in Monday’s game.

“Magic!” he declared emphatically.