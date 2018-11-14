Isaac Will Return Against Sixers in Butler's Philly Debut

ORLANDO – Undoubtedly, one of the major storylines of tonight’s game between the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers will be the return of a key, two-way player expected to have a major impact on his squad going forward this season.

While that is certainly true of Jimmy Butler, who is expected to make his return to game action tonight after being traded from Minnesota to Philadelphia, it is also the case with Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac.

Isaac, whose brief NBA career has been filled with stops and starts because of a series of ankle injuries, will be back in action tonight following a six-game lay off when the Magic (6-8) face the new-look 76ers (9-6) at Amway Center. Tip off is just after 7 p.m. and Isaac, for one, can hardly wait.

``It feels great and I’m super-excited to be back,’’ Isaac said. ``I get to get back out there and put the jersey on again and I don’t have to be in a suit no more. It feels good.’’

The return of the nearly 7-foot Isaac gives the Magic another elite defender to throw at a Philadelphia team that boast three potential all-stars in Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Butler. After striking out over the summer in their attempts to land free agents LeBron James and Paul George, the Sixers made the bold move of trading for the mercurial Butler some 15 games into the season. Butler, an all-star each of the past four seasons, had averaged 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals in 10 games with Minnesota, but he never meshed with Timberwolves’ stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Butler will now attempt to enhance the dynamic with Embiid and Simmons.

``(The Big Three nickname with Embiid and Simmons) sounds really good, but now we’ve just got to go out there and make some things happen,’’ Butler said in a news conference televised by NBA TV. ``When we get out there and play together, I think it will be a different story and a good one that hopefully ends with a happy ending. When guys get out there and know how to play basketball – which everybody on this roster does – it’s all going to fall into place. I don’t think anybody is going to step onto anybody’s toes.’’

Isaac probably doesn’t want to hear anyone mentioning stepping on other people’s toes what with his bad luck in twisting his ankles after accidentally landing on foes’ feet. A series of unfortunate ankle injuries put a huge damper on his rookie season, limiting him to just 27 games. Then, just nine minutes into the first game of the preseason, another ankle twist (coincidentally against the 76ers in Philadelphia) knocked him out of action. Finally over that injury and starting to display some of the reasons why the Magic consider him to be a cornerstone piece for the future over the season’s first eight games, Isaac’s run was stopped by yet another ankle sprain on Nov. 2.

After missing the past six games because of his sprained right ankle, Isaac is set to return. He recently started wearing the same model of ankle braces that helped turn around the career of Warriors’ superstar guard Stephen Curry, who was severely slowed during his first three NBA seasons. Isaac cleared his final hurdle with an individual workout on Thursday and he’ll play tonight – albeit with a minutes’ restriction.

``We came in (on Tuesday) and pretty much knocked off the last couple of (tests),’’ Isaac said. ``Jumping with contact, playing a little two-on-two and everything went well.’’

Things have gone well for the Magic as they have won four of the last six games. Once 2-6, Orlando strung together four victories in a five-game stretch by playing some of its best basketball of the season. The Magic played quite well again on Monday in Washington, D.C., but foul trouble and a lack of bench production led to a 117-109 loss to the Wizards.

Orlando lost 116-115 to the Sixers in Philadelphia on Oct. 20, but the Magic were in great position to win that game when they led by two points twice in the final 30 seconds. However, former Orlando standout J.J. Redick drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer that sealed the victory for the Sixers. Magic coach Steve Clifford said his team will go into tonight’s game with plenty of confidence – not because of that performance against Philadelphia earlier in the season, but because of how it has played of late.

``I just told the guys this: After having (Tuesday) off having played a back-to-back and sitting and watching this stretch of games, what gives me confidence is the way that we’re starting to play,’’ Clifford said. ``We have stretches right now where we’re very good. We have to get away from the times when we get away from ball movement and we get away from running back. But, to me, we’ve made really good strides in these 13 days and we’re on the right track. That’s what gives me confidence more than anything else.’’

Even though he could have gotten frustrated with all of the bad luck that he’s had with ankle injuries, Isaac said he is at peace with what’s happened because he knows how hard he works to stay on the court. He is hopeful that tonight’s return to action will be the start of a long run of staying healthy so he can help the Magic be successful.

``It’s out of my control and I can’t control landing on somebody’s foot and rolling my ankle,’’ Isaac said. ``I can control this (rehab) potion with the training staff by working really hard to strengthen those lower extremities so it doesn’t happen again. So, if I just control what I can control, the rest is up to The Man above.’’

