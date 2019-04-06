Magic Confident They Can Play Well Against Any Opponent

BOSTON – To fully fathom the fickle nature of fate and how it has suddenly turned in favor of the Orlando Magic, consider this: After suffering through six mostly hard-luck years and often seeing whatever could wrong indeed do just that, a Magic franchise now on a roll seemingly can do no wrong.

Why, just four nights ago, Orlando sat in ninth in the Eastern Conference standings and once again on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.

Wednesday produced the first signs that things could be turning for the Magic. When they beat the New York Knicks and the three teams directly ahead of them in the standings – Miami, Brooklyn and Detroit – all lost, the Magic suddenly found themselves in a tie for seventh. Then, two nights later on Friday, Orlando used a historic 81-point, first-half performance to thrash Atlanta and then looked on from afar as Miami and Detroit lost again. That set of sequences vaulted the Magic up to sixth in the East standings – incredibly ahead of the Pistons, Nets, Heat and Charlotte Hornets.

``I’m not going to lie,’’ Magic standout guard Evan Fournier said somewhat incredulously, ``it’s been pretty amazing, man. But, obviously, we’ve still got a lot of work to do.’’

That stunning turn of events has put the Magic (40-40) on the verge of capturing their first playoff berth since 2012. If things continue to break right on Sunday afternoon, the Magic could have a playoff slot locked up before they even hit the famed parquet floor at Boston’s TD Garden on Sunday night. If not, Orlando has still played itself into a position where it is in total control of its own playoff fate and can still win its way into the postseason.

``We’re a good team, we can play with anybody in this league and we’ve proven that this year,’’ said forward Jonathan Isaac, one of the heroes of Friday’s 149-113 demolition of the Hawks. ``When we’re locked in and we’re right and we’re playing the brand of basketball that has gotten us to this point, I think we can play with anybody. So, it’s just about us keeping that mindset.’’

Once 20-31 and out of the playoff picture, the Magic have battled their way back into the heart of the race with some stirring play over a sustained period of time. Since Jan. 31 – a night when Orlando rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Indiana Pacers – the Magic have gone 20-9. That’s the fourth-best stretch in the NBA since Jan. 31, trailing only Houston (23-7), Milwaukee (23-7) and Utah (20-7).

Highlighting that stretch was a five-game winning streak just before the break for the NBA All-Star Game and a six-game winning spree from March 14-26 that was capped by defeats of Philadelphia and Miami on consecutive nights. The Magic also mixed in a run at the Amway Center where they captured their last nine games at home.

``Things change obviously throughout the season, but that stretch we had just before the all-star break gave us momentum and gave us belief,’’ said Fournier, who played one of his most efficient games of the season on Friday with 25 points on 11 of 14 shooting. ``That kind of set the tone for us for the rest of the season. That was a big moment for us.’’

By going from 25 wins to 40, Orlando has already made a 15-win improvement over last season – tied for first in the NBA with Milwaukee (44 to 59). It’s the fifth time in franchise history that the team has made a double-digit leap from one season to the next, tying for second for the biggest jump ever with the 15-win improvement from 2003-04 (21 wins) to 2004-05 (36 wins). The Magic’s all-time record is a 20-win improvement (from 1991-92 to 1992-93) following the arrival of legendary center Shaquille O’Neal.

The winning ways this season, it seems, has only bred more winning and more confidence from a Magic team starting to fully believe in its potential.

``One thing I know from coaching in this league – and people can say these (Magic) guys haven’t won – but there’s nothing more important than looking around the locker room and knowing that you can win,’’ said Magic coach Steve Clifford, a contender for the NBA’s Coach of the Year award following his turnaround in Orlando. ``You have to have a belief that you have enough talent to win, and the only way that’s going to happen is when you experience that (success). That’s helped us.’’

Has it ever? On Friday night, Atlanta never stood a chance against a Magic squad seemingly playing like a team in a mission. Orlando scored 42 points in the first quarter and another 39 in the second for a staggering 81 first-half points. That total easily topped the previous franchise record of 78 points in a first half, which was set in 2010 against Minnesota.

In the game, the Magic led by 29 points in the first quarter, by 38 points in the first half and by 40 late in the night. With each stellar performance, such as the one on Friday, the Magic have displayed a growth in confidence and a strengthening in their belief.

``It’s been great for our confidence and it makes us feel good about ourselves and what we can do,’’ said Vucevic, who muscled his way to a personal-best 59thdouble-double on Friday. ``Winning takes care of everything. When you play well and have fun out there, it just makes it even more fun for you and your teammates. That’s what’s been happening for us with the wins and the fans getting behind us. I just feel a positive vibe around the organization right now. We’re feeding off it and playing great, but we know we’re playing for something big. It’s been a lot of fun and we’ve embraced it.’’

Isaac, Orlando’s prized 21-year old forward, said the excitement among the team and with the 18,999 fans packed inside the Amway Center on Friday has become contagious. In the hours prior to Friday’s game, Isaac sensed an increased level of intensity and focus among the team and he predicted that great things were to come. Never, in his wildest dreams, could he have envisioned Orlando scoring its most points ever in a first half and the franchise’s third-most points ever in a game.

``With our entire team, it was just different guys at different moments making plays and playing well,’’ Isaac said excitedly. ``For me personally, when something didn’t go my way, somebody else did something else to just bring us all back up. It was just a great night. I’ve still got jitters about how electrifying it was and now I’m looking forward to getting some sleep.’’

Isaac and the Magic undoubtedly will be able to sleep better on Sunday night in Boston if they already have a playoff berth locked up before having to go into the regular-season finale in Charlotte on Wednesday. If Miami loses in Toronto and Charlotte falls in Indiana on Sunday afternoon, the Magic will clinch a playoff spot prior to facing the Celtics later that night. If they have to take care of matters on their own, Orlando knows it is capable of beating Boston after having done so twice before this season.

``(The confidence level) is good, and don’t get me wrong, but it just feels like we’ve done our jobs by winning against non-playoff teams,’’ said Fournier while trying to maintain some perspective in the Magic’s giddy locker room. ``Now, we have a real test against Boston – a team that is fighting for home-court advantage and is tough. It’s a tough place to win (in Boston) and we’ll see how we respond. But that’s going to be a real challenge.’’

