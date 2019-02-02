Isaac Joins Youth on Educational Tour of Art Gallery

ORLANDO - Prior to the Orlando Magic’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 19, two days before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jonathan Isaac shared some inspirational words and wisdom with the Amway Center crowd.

“We all can take something from his legacy (MLK’s) to make us better people every single day,” the 21-year-old vowed to fans as part of his rousing pregame speech. “We can look back and see how far we’ve come, but also be filled with the passion and the determination to not allow any sense of complacency into our hearts or our minds.”

Inspiring others is something that is dear to Isaac’s heart. He is proud to be in a position where he can set positive examples for children and teach them about the importance of community service.

Giving back to the community, in fact, is something that the 6-foot-10, blossoming forward has done much of since the Magic drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in 2017.

Through his compassion and enthusiasm for philanthropy, Isaac has been able to motivate youth and encourage them to chase their dreams.

That was evident on Friday when he joined kids from the Valencia Horizon Scholars program for a tour of the Bronze Kingdom African Art Gallery at Orlando’s Fashion Square Mall, where together they learned about African music, art, culture and responsibility from as far back as the 1600s.

“It’s awesome to engage in the community,” Isaac said. “It’s awesome to spend time with this particular group. Just to have the opportunity to learn and find out about things where I come from, where some of these kids come from. It’s just fun. It’s fun to meet kids in our community.”

As soon as he walked into the 16,000-square-foot art gallery, Isaac was in awe of all the antiques, statues and images.

“The thing that stood out to me the most was just the lovely detail on every piece,” he said.

Rawlvan Bennett, CEO and proprietor of Bronze Kingdom, was ecstatic when he first heard that the Magic, Isaac and youth from local high schools were going to be coming in for a visit. It makes him incredibly happy when he gets to share his knowledge with those who are eager to learn more about their heritage.

“It was even more fun than I even imagined because they were into it, they were energetic,” he said. “My whole mission is to get the knowledge and education from these pieces into the minds of these young people and they were eating it up. I loved it.”

Throughout this month, the Magic will celebrate Black History Month with a variety of events and activities. On Thursday, Feb. 7 when the Magic host the Minnesota Timberwolves, Bronze Kingdom will showcase some of their art on the concourse at Amway Center. Also that night, several prominent African-American community leaders will be honored and recognized, including Orlando Fire Chief Roderick Williams and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

“Black history is huge, not only in my eyes but just in general,” Isaac said. “To come out with these kids and have the opportunity to learn was the best part for me and the biggest reason why I was excited about coming out here.”