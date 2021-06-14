Interesting Stat on Orlando Magic Forward Ignas Brazdeikis

ORLANDO - Through 32 seasons of Orlando Magic basketball, 23 left-handed players have come through the organization. The most recent is Ignas Brazdeikis, who appeared in eight games with the Magic to close out the 2020-21 season after signing a pair of contracts in May.

Waived by the Philadelphia 76ers on April 8, the 6-foot-6, 221-pound forward averaged 29.3 minutes of action with the Magic, second most on the team after he arrived.

Perhaps most interesting is the 11.1 points he averaged, as that at the moment is the third best scoring average by a left-handed shooting Magic player ever.

The top two in this category are Cuttino Mobley, who averaged 16.0 points in 23 games during the 2004-05 season, and Chris Gatling, who during the 1999-00 season averaged 13.3 points in 45 games. Gatling was an All-Star a couple years earlier while playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

Born in Kaunas, Lithuania before settling in Oakville, Ontario, Brazdeikis is a unique case as he’s a lefty shooter but is right-hand dominant for dribbling and passing.

He was a second round draft pick in 2019 after starring at the University of Michigan for one season. The 22-year-old was actually one of three former Wolverines who wore a Magic jersey in 2020-21. Moritz Wagner, like Brazdeikis, signed with the club late in the year and Jon Teske, a 7-foot-1, 265-pound center, was in Orlando for training camp and the preseason before helping the Lakeland Magic win the G League championship at Disney.

Jeff Turner, who played for the Magic from 1989-1996 and is currently the team’s color commentator on Bally Sports Florida, is the franchise’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, assists and games played among lefties. He is also the only lefty to play for the Magic in more than two seasons.