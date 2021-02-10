Injury-Ravaged Magic Fall Short to Blazers

The Lead

Despite the absence of several players because of injuries, including Cole Anthony who sat out the entire second half after suffering a right shoulder strain shortly before halftime, the Orlando Magic hung tough with the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. In the end, though, it was the duo of Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony who had their way against the injury-ravaged Magic, as the two combined for 59 points in Portland’s 106-97 victory at the Moda Center.

Top Storyline

Several times this season, the Magic have welcomed one player back from an injury only to see another one go down the same night. On Tuesday, it was Al-Farouq Aminu returning from a 14 ½ month absence and Anthony exiting. Aminu played five minutes against his former team and was held scoreless. Anthony was ruled out for the remainder of the game after hurting his right shoulder with about a minute left in the first half.

Injury Report

The other Magic players out on Tuesday because of injuries were Evan Fournier (back spasms), Aaron Gordon (left ankle sprain), Michael Carter-Williams (sprained left foot), Markelle Fultz (torn ACL, left knee) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation). Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford said prior to Tuesday’s game that Carter-Williams, who hasn’t played since Jan. 4, is feeling much better and is inching closer to returning.

Player Spotlight

With the Magic so thin at point guard, Frank Mason III is getting a ton of opportunity with his new squad. Playing in just his third game with the Magic after signing a two-way contract with the organization, the 5-foot-11 University of Kansas alum scored 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists in 33 minutes. He started the second half in place of Anthony.

Key Stretch

The Magic had the deficit down to eight early in the fourth quarter before the Blazers reclaimed control. Anthony scored 11 straight points for Portland in that subsequent stretch. Orlando made just three shots from the 11-minute mark of the fourth to the five-minute mark.

Top Performers

In four of his first seven games this season, Terrence Ross scored at least 20 points. Between Jan. 8 and Feb. 6, that happened just twice. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-6 veteran looked more like the player we saw earlier in the year and for most of the past two seasons. He scored 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field. Nikola Vucevic, as usual, was terrific with 27 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals. The 7-footer played the entire second half.

Quote of the Night

“It felt like a kid in a candy shop. I was able to play basketball for a living. It felt good to be out there with the guys, playing basketball again. It was definitely enjoyable…It’s different (on the team’s injuries). It’s more of a mental grind I think. We’re going to be stronger because of this.” – Aminu, whose hamstring did feel a bit tight so out of precaution he didn’t play in the second half after playing five minutes before intermission. He hadn't played in a game since Nov. 29, 2019 because of a right knee injury.

Up Next

The Magic’s next stop on their four-game West Coast road trip will be San Francisco, where they will take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. The Warriors are coming off a big victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Curry led the way with 32 points, while Eric Paschall scored 15 and Andrew Wiggins, one of the league’s best defenders this season, finished with 14 points.