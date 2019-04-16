If Leonard Plays More Minutes, So Will Gordon, Says Clifford

TORONTO – Following a tense and tight Game 1 that went down to the wire and was ultimately won by a D.J. Augustin 3-pointer in the final seconds, both the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors have looked to the fringes of the game to try and find advantages leading into tonight’s Game 2 at Scotiabank Arena.

For the Raptors, that most likely means playing superstar forward Kawhi Leonard much more than the 33 minutes he was on the floor for in Saturday’s series opener, which was won 104-101 by the underdog Magic. For Orlando, that means adapting accordingly to potentially seeing more of Leonard tonight.

``That just means that Aaron (Gordon) will play more minutes, too,’’ Magic head coach Steve Clifford said matter-of-factly of his team’s best on-ball defender all season.

The Leonard-Gordon matchup will be just one of the many storylines going into tonight’s Game 2 (tip time: 8 p.m., TV: Fox Sports Florida/TNT). While second-seeded Toronto, a 58-win juggernaut during the regular season, figures to play with great desperation after losing home court in the series, the Magic seem well aware that they will need to match the intensity and hunger of their opponent tonight.

``We expect a great response from them because losing Game 1 at home, obviously, is not what they wanted or expected,’’ said Magic center Nikola Vucevic, who is hopeful he can get his offensive game on track tonight after struggling Saturday against Toronto’s Marc Gasol. ``We expect them to come out really ready and try and jump on us early. So, it’s just on us to be ready for that, respond to that and take it right back at them.’’

Here’s what’s at stake in tonight’s Game 2 of the best-of-seven, first-round series: According to BasketballReference.com’s computer models, when road teams win in Game 1, they have a 52.2 percent chance of ultimately winning the series. Win Games 1 and 2 on the road and those odds jump to a staggering 85 percent of winning the series.

``They’re going to give everything, for sure, and we’ve got to be ready for that,’’ said Magic guard Evan Fournier, who had 16 points and a key steal late in Game 1 that he converted into a layup. ``Going home 2-0 instead of 1-1 is a totally different ball game. So, we’ve got to approach this one with that mindset.’’

Gordon, who guarded a cavalcade of NBA superstars and elite wing scorers all season with great success, almost exclusively checked Leonard in Game 1. Gordon said it is music to his ears that Leonard will likely be playing more than 33 minutes tonight because that means extended court time for him as well.

``I’ve been working for this all year long and I appreciate (Coach Clifford) instilling that confidence in me and giving me that respect to play 38-to-40 minutes a night,’’ Gordon said. ``I’ve been doing that all year long, so I’m ready for it.’’

Leonard, a former Finals MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, got off to a stellar start on Saturday by making his first four shots for 11 first-quarter points. After playing nine minutes in the opening period, he played just seven in the second period and missed all five of his shots as the Magic did a better job of sending a second defender at him and showing him a crowd on drives to the rim.

However, Leonard heated up after halftime, making three of four shots in the third period to help Toronto outscore Orlando 27-18 and grab a 76-75 lead heading into the fourth.

Using several bone-jarring screens set by the 7-foot, 255-pound Gasol to free himself of Gordon, Leonard took over the game late, hitting a 3-pointer with 1:35 to knot the score at 99 and drilling a baseline shot with 1:02 to play that gave Toronto a brief 101-99 defeat. Gordon said he has to make some adjustments with his defensive approach so that he can potentially take Leonard out of his comfort zone.

``From the beginning of the game, I wasn’t into the ball enough and Marc Gasol was able to move on his screens and get away with it,’’ said Gordon, who saw foes make eight of the 12 shots that he contested in Game 1. ``When you’re more into the ball, it’s (clearer) when people are moving on their screens and it’s easier to navigate around. Kawhi’s is a great player in this league and it will be difficult.’’

Augustin hit the biggest shot of his 11-year career when he buried a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds remaining. This time around, the Magic hope that they can play better in several other areas and avoid from having to rely on the fickle fate of last-second shots.

Orlando certainly knows that Vucevic (11 points on three-of-14 shooting) and Terrence Ross (10 points on two-of-11 shooting). The Magic were able to weather those rough games by getting seven players in double figures in scoring, led by Augustin equaling his playoff career high with 25 points. Orlando was 4-2 during the regular season when it had at least seven players in double figures.

Clifford has said for days that the Magic almost certainly won’t be able to play the same offensive game tonight and expect to win. Like the Raptors, Clifford has looked to other areas of the game – such as rebounding, free throw production, second-chance points and turnovers – as way the Magic can make strides tonight and potentially capture Game 2 for what would be a commanding 2-0 lead.

``To me, that’s a huge part of any game and any series,’’ said Clifford, whose Magic had an 18-9 advantage in made free throws and a 10-6 edge in offensive rebounds in Game 1. ``And, to me, it’s all going to go back to the turnover game with (the Raptors). If you turn it over against them, they’re going to make you pay. Eleven (turnovers on Saturday) is doable and that’s going to be the biggest key for our offense in every game.’’

Gordon, who has been waiting five years for the Magic to be in this playoff position, said he welcomes the Raptors coming into tonight’s hungry and desperate. He feels the Magic will respond favorably to facing a team in must-win mode and the hostile environment that Scotiabank Arena presents – just as they did over the final six months of the regular season when often facing must-win moments.

``I don’t want us to come out there lackadaisical just because we won a game and I’m confident that that’s not how we’ll approach this game,’’ Gordon said. ``The way to approach this game is to build off what we just did and get as many wins as quickly as we can. We’re going to come out here on fire and I know they’re going to be fire as well. But the level of urgency will be high for us and we’ll be about executing and playing the way that we know how to play.’’

