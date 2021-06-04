Here is a breakdown of how the NBA Draft Lottery works

The NBA Draft Lottery is a weighted system that determines the order that non-playoff teams (or playoff teams that have acquired a lottery pick from a non-playoff team via prior trade) will select in the draft.

There are 1,000 four-number combinations divvied out to each of the 14 draft lottery teams.

The teams with the three worst records from this past regular season – the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic – have the same and best odds at winning the lottery and picking first overall. Each will be allotted 140 of the 1,000 possible four-number combinations.

Fourteen ping pong balls numbered 1-14 are placed into a glass drum.

The ping pong balls will then be mixed for 20 seconds in the drum.

The first ball will be drawn and placed in the drum side holding tube.

The process will be repeated in 10 second intervals for the second, third and fourth ball.

The team that is assigned the first four-number combination drawn will receive the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

The process will be repeated for the No. 2 overall pick, No. 3 overall pick and No. 4 overall pick.

The lottery is over after the No. 4 pick is determined. The remainder of the lottery teams will select in positions 5 through 14 in inverse order of their consolidated standings.

There are 1,001 possible four-number combinations when you are working with numbers 1-14. No team has been assigned the combination 11, 12, 13, 14. If those four numbers are pulled, the drawing for that selection will be restarted.

For the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 pick drawings: If the four-number combination drawn belongs to a team that had already been chosen for one of the prior picks, the drawing for that selection will be restarted.

If by some chance there are technical difficulties with the glass drum machine, there is a backup option to draw the ping pong balls.

The Magic have a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick and a 52.1 percent chance at selecting in the top four.