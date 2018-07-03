Having Several "Switchable" Defenders Will Help Magic

ORLANDO – A hot word in the NBA right now is “switchable,” referring to a player’s ability to switch defensively when necessary. Elite defenders, nowadays, are extremely versatile – or, as others might describe it, “position-less.”

Not long ago, it was extremely rare – perhaps nonexistent – for a player to effectively guard more than two or three positions.

Many were flabbergasted – and perplexed – by the Boston Celtics in the postseason this year. How in the world did they win a pair of series and push LeBron James and the Cavs to a Game 7 of the conference finals without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward? That question popped up seemingly every two minutes of every day until the C’s were finally eliminated.

The Celtics featured multiple “switchable” defenders, all capable of preventing ball-handlers from piercing down the lane. In pick-and-roll, opposing wings had very little success discovering mismatches.

The success Boston had – not just in the playoffs but in the regular season too – is a reminder of why box scores and stat lines don’t tell the whole story.

In a few days when the Las Vegas Summer League tips off, we are going to get our first look at prized rookie Mohamed Bamba and second-year up-and-comer Jonathan Isaac play together for the first time. There are some who believe that these two could form into the best frontcourt defensive tandem in the entire league.

Why?

Well, the reasons stretch far beyond their respective wingspans – though that too is extremely helpful and impressive.

It’s going to be tremendously hard for opponents to find cracks in Orlando’s defense, largely due to the young pair’s collective ability to switch defensively. Although he was limited to 27 games in his rookie season – mostly due to a lingering ankle injury – Isaac has already shown he can guard just about anyone in any situation. Many expect his new teammate and fellow New York native to be able to do the same. A few of the Magic’s other young players, including Melvin Frazier Jr. and Wes Iwundu, also have the potential to be great lockdown defenders.

Let’s take a look at Isaac’s defensive prowess from this past season – we will showcase more of Bamba and others once summer league action is under way.