Guarding 3-Point Line Will Be Key for Magic Against Bucks

MILWAUKEE – Because Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is such a stat-stuffing, do-everything force of nature, there might be an inclination to think of the Bucks as an imbalanced, one-man team.

However, that assessment would be wildly inaccurate, according to Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford – whose job it is to devise a scheme that will allow his squad to slow down the surging, undefeated Bucks tonight in Milwaukee. Tipoff between Orlando (2-3) and Milwaukee (5-0) is just after 8:30 p.m. ET.

Clearly, it’s not as simple as just loading up defensively on Antetokounmpo because of the lethal weapons that the Bucks have put around their superstar forward, Clifford said.

``By acquiring (Brook) Lopez – they haven’t really had the spacing (centers) in the past – now they are so spread out and that gives Giannis even more room to kind of go to work, drive and create,’’ Clifford surmised. ``And (forward Khris) Middleton is playing at a really high level. They are shooting a ton of threes and we’re going to have to be able to be on top of those things.’’

Milwaukee will most likely give Orlando its stiffest defensive test yet considering the high level that it has played so far. Not only is Antetokounmpo putting up MVP-worthy numbers (25.8 points, 15.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 blocks a game), but others such as Middleton (22.6 points), Eric Bledsoe (13.8 points and 7.2 assists per game), Lopez (13.4 points per game) and Malcolm Brogdon (11.6 points per game) have thrived under new coach Mike Budenholzer’s wide-open schemes. The Bucks are shooting 47.4 percent from the floor and 41.8 percent from 3-point range to keep defenses honest and to keep them from focusing too much on Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks beat Charlotte, Indiana, New York and Philadelphia in their first four games before routing 125-95 Minnesota on Friday night. In that game, Antetokounmpo had 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in less than three quarters of work as the Bucks pummeled the dysfunctional Timberwolves.

Orlando has already notched a difficult road win this season in Boston, but it has been unable to sustain much momentum because of inconsistencies in play from game to game. The Magic whipped Miami in the opener, but they struggled on both ends of the floor in a home loss to Charlotte. They responded by pushing Philadelphia to the brink in a one-point loss and brazenly winning in Boston on Monday. However, a letdown came next as Orlando got picked apart on Thursday in a 128-114 loss to Portland and superstar guard Damian Lillard.

``We just have to come out and play the same way every night and bring the same effort,’’ said Orlando’s D.J. Augustin, who has had to face Goran Dragic, Kemba Walker, Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Lillard in Orlando’s first five games. ``Defensively, we have to work together and communicate and try to be consistent. We’ll have to put this (Portland) game behind us and get ready for Milwaukee.’’

The Magic will also have to get ready to play in Milwaukee’s new, state-of-the downtown arena for the first time. Fiserv Forum has replaced the Bradley Center, which was something of a house of horrors for Orlando through the years. The Magic lost 10 of their last 11 games there and they are hopeful that they can change things tonight at the new arena with a strong defensive effort against Antetokounmpo and his solid supporting cast.

``It’s nice here, but I liked the old place. I know it was older and outdated, but it had a good feel for playing,’’ Magic center Nikola Vucevic said of the Bradley Center. ``This one is really nice and I like the black seats because that gives it a good feel (for shooting). We’ll see how it is when the fans come in and they have all the lights, but it’s a really nice building.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.