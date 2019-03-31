Great Ball Movement Helps Magic Beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS - The Magic are in the playoff mix mostly because of how well they've defended the last few weeks. They rank near or at the top in multiple defensive categories since late January.

But, perhaps, not enough attention has been given to the team’s blossoming offense, a system predicated on sharp ball movement and inside-out execution.

The Magic dished out a season-best 37 assists in Saturday’s critical win in Indiana. It was the 12th time this year they have handed out at least 30 dimes and it was the 37th straight contest they have racked up 20 or more.

Every single 3-pointer they made – 15 total – came assisted, a sign they are working the ball effectively into the paint and giving shooters on the perimeter more space for open looks.

Since Christmas Day, Orlando ranks No. 1 in the league in total shots taken by way of kick-out passes and No. 6 in 3-point shots attempted via kick-out passes, per Second Spectrum tracking data.

Even when shots aren’t falling, the Magic are playing the right way – which head coach Steve Clifford has stated numerous times after both wins and losses. The Magic rank No. 4 in the league in potential assists, defined by the NBA as any pass to a teammate who shoots within one dribble of receiving the ball.

Since Jan. 31, a period in which they have won 18 out of 26, the Magic rank No. 8 in 3-point percentage (36.7 percent).

Orlando forced Indiana into 15 turnovers. More impressive than that, though, was what the Magic were able to do when the Pacers coughed it up. The Magic scored 26 points off those mistakes, 11 more than their points off turnovers season average.

This team is very resilient and rarely buckles under pressure. The Magic have won 10 games this season when trailing going into the fourth quarter. Only the Pistons have more victories when behind after the third.

What’s also amazing is that the Magic are now 10-6 against the top five teams in the Eastern Conference. They are 1-2 against the Bucks, 2-1 against the Raptors (play each other on Monday), 2-2 against the Sixers, 2-0 against the Celtics (play again in second to last game of season) and 3-1 against the Pacers.