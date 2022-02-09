Great Ball Movement and Staunch Defense Help Magic Pull Away From Blazers Late

The Lead

Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba played against one another in college once. The bragging rights went to Carter, as his Duke Blue Devils defeated Bamba’s Texas Longhorns in overtime in that Nov. 2017 contest. It was played in Portland at the Moda Center, where the Orlando Magic were Tuesday. This time as teammates, the two starting big men helped the Magic get off to a great start, and Orlando’s superb ball movement throughout and stout defense down the stretch propelled them to a 113-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Key Stats

The Magic limited the Blazers in the fourth quarter to just 16 points and 3-of-17 shooting from the field (17.6 percent). They also matched a season high with 19 3-pointers. Franz Wagner buried two big ones late that helped seal the win. The 34 assists Orlando accumulated was a season high.

Top Performers

Cole Anthony filled up the stat sheet with 23 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Wagner also contributed in a variety of ways, finishing with 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. All five of Gary Harris’ made shots came from 3-point range. Since Dec. 1, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound veteran is shooting a team-best 42.1 percent from long distance. Carter, who also played terrific defense on Jusuf Nurkic, scored 18 points on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting from the field. Chuma Okeke had 18 points as well. In only 19 minutes, Bamba had 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Quote of the Night

“This has been a lifelong dream of mine since before I can dunk. I can dunk now, so I can really see my dreams come true…T-Ross (Terrence Ross) was honestly one of my favorite dunkers. I vividly being in a hotel room during an AAU trip. I might have been seventh or eighth grade and just watching T-Ross win the dunk contest. I think was back when you can text for the vote, and I am pretty sure I texted to vote for T-Ross.” – Anthony after being selected to participate in this year’s dunk contest at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

Injury Report

Jalen Suggs left Tuesday’s game due to a sore right Achilles after playing just seven minutes. Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley said after the game that Suggs was "doing okay" but they felt it was best to continue monitoring it. Moe Wagner (left rib contusion), R.J. Hampton (left knee), Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle), Markelle Fultz (left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), and E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain) were out for Orlando. Damian Lillard (abdomen), Eric Bledsoe (ankle), Keon Johnson (ankle), and Nassir Little (shoulder) were unavailable for Portland, along with the players they acquired in Tuesday’s trade.

This Day in History

On Feb. 8, 2010, Vince Carter erupted for a season-best 48 points on 19-of-27 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 from 3-point range as the Magic defeated New Orleans. Dwight Howard recorded 25 points and 12 rebounds. Peja Stojakovic led New Orleans, which was the Hornets back then, with 29 points, while David West and Darren Collison each scored 27.

Rivals Report

The trade deadline is still two days away, but that didn’t prevent a few teams from making massive deals on Tuesday. One of which was the Blazers, who traded CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell to the Pelicans for Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, a protected first-round draft pick and two second-round picks. This comes just several days after Portland dealt Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers. The Blazers will now have a ton of cap space to play with this offseason to try and reload around Lillard.

Up Next

The Magic will be in the Mountain time zone for the next several days. The first of the three cities they will visit in that region is Salt Lake City, where they will clash with the Utah Jazz on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. The first meeting this season between these two teams ended in thrilling fashion, as the Magic rallied back from 10 down to start the fourth quarter to knock off the Jazz. Anthony scored 10 of his 33 points in the final few minutes and Hampton buried a 3-point dagger with 21 seconds remaining.