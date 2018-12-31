Grant Starts In Place of Injured Augustin

CHARLOTTE – The Orlando Magic were hit with a difficult double-whammy of sorts on Monday when point guards D.J. Augustin and Jonathon Simmons were unable to play because of ankle injuries, leaving the team to scramble at the all-important position.

Augustin, who has been playing the best basketball of his Magic career of late, sprained his right ankle late in Sunday’s defeat of the Detroit Pistons. Simmons, who was recently promoted to backup point guard, sprained his left ankle early in Sunday’s game. Both players were examined by physicians following the game, got treatment Sunday night and throughout the day on Monday, but were unable to suit up because of the lingering swelling and stiffness.

That left the Magic turning to Jerian Grant, rookie Isaiah Briscoe and two-way player Troy Caupain, who spent all of last season and most of this one in the G League. Adding to the degree of difficulty was the fact that they were being asked to face long-time Magic-killer Kemba Walker, who came into Monday averaging 20.4 points and 6.5 assists in 25 games against Orlando.

``(Grant) just has to play his game because he’s played some very good games for us,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ``He’ll have the first shot at defending Kemba and he’ll have to keep us organized and then when the ball comes to him, he’s shot it very well. He’s played some very good games, we have confidence in him and it’s a good opportunity for him.’’

Augustin was injured when he accidentally stepped on the foot of Blake Griffin, causing his ankle to buckle. He didn’t see much improvement on Monday, but he is hopeful to play again by Wednesday when the Magic are in Chicago.

``I didn’t expect it to be any different by today, but hopefully by tomorrow and Wednesday it will be a lot better,’’ said Augustin, who planned to remain in the training room and get treatment on his ankle throughout Monday’s game in Charlotte. ``I’ve been doing a lot of treatment and icing, so it should be a lot better by Wednesday. … I wouldn’t say this is a bad ankle sprain. It’s actually more in my foot area, but I definitely think it won’t take much time for me to be back from.’’

The Augustin injury is especially painful to the Magic considering how important the 11-year veteran has been to their success and how well he has played of late. He had 27 points and made three clutch free throws in the final second of regulation against Phoenix on Wednesday, contributed 17 points and six assists in a win against Toronto on Friday and battered Detroit for 26 points, eight assists, four 3-pointers and two steals prior to accidentally stepping on the foot of Pistons’ standout Blake Griffin late in the game.

A closer look at the Magic’s analytical data for the season shows just how important Augustin has been. The Magic’s offensive rating is 13.5 points per 100 possessions better when Augustin is on the floor (108.5) as opposed to when he’s off it (95.0) – the second-best offensive rating on the team. Defensively, the Magic are better when he’s on the floor (105.4 points allowed per 100 possessions) than when he’s off (106.2). His overall net rating (14.3 points per 100 possessions) ranks second on the team only to that of Nikola Vucevic (17.5).

Playing that well is particularly gratifying to Augustin, especially after doubts swirled prior to the season about his ability to lead the Magic from the point guard season. However, he tempered his joy following Sunday’s injury that caused him to miss his first game of the season.

``As a team, we’ve just been playing great,’’ Augustin said. ``Coming off two wins in a row, I still want to be a part of that (push for three in a row), but I feel like we can still get a win (on Monday) without me and (Jonathon Simmons) out there. It’s just frustrating being injured period.’’

STAYING READY: In the NBA, there’s a common refrain among bench players and it goes something like this: ``Stay ready, so that you don’t have to get ready!’’

According to Clifford, Grant and Briscoe have done a good job of that, while Caupain has been working all season in the G League so that he would be ready when his NBA call came.

Even after getting bumped out of the regular rotation two games ago, Grant continued to arrive at the Amway Center well before practice and stay after for extra work sessions.

``I knew that I was going to get another opportunity,’’ Grant said. ``I’ve been in the league for a few years now, so I know how it goes. When you’re not playing well, and you get taken out of the lineup, your opportunity usually does come back, and you have to be ready. It’s just about me playing my game, playing with confidence and doing the things that I know will help my team.’’

For Caupain, his promotion to the NBA was something of a dream come true after playing well (16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 19 games) with the Lakeland Magic this season. Upon getting the call from the Magic, Caupain said he excitedly called his mother, Renee Adams and father, Troy Caupain Sr.

``It’s a blessing,’’ Caupain said. ``Just knowing all of the hard work that has been put in, I’ve just been telling myself to be prepared and stay ready (for the NBA). I always kept telling myself that anything could happen.’’

Caupain said his transition was aided by the fact that Lakeland purposefully runs many of the same offensive and defensive sets. Still, the rookie met with Clifford at the team hotel on Monday to better familiarize himself with what is expected out of a Magic point guard at the NBA level.

MAGIC’S MR. CLUTCH: Maybe it was only fitting that Evan Fournier won Sunday’s game with a 12-foot floater at the buzzer considering that the game was started early in the afternoon by the NBA, so it could be televised in prime time back in countries such as Fournier’s native France.

Sunday’s game was a part of an NBA initiative where 42 Saturday and Sunday games will start at an earlier time in the U.S. so that they tip off during prime-time hours in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The 42 games televised in primetime abroad this season are the most ever and it’s the fifth straight year that the NBA has televised at least 20 games in primetime in those regions.

``I knew the game was (televised) in France and it was a lot of fun to get texts from my friends,’’ said Fournier, who noted that his congratulatory messages ranged in the hundreds. ``It felt good for them not having to wake up so early to watch the game.’’

Fournier grew up in suburban Paris, dreaming of someday being good enough to play in the NBA. Because most NBA games would start after midnight in France, Fournier only got to see live action occasionally. Usually he would watch on the VHS recordings set up by his father.

Undoubtedly, there were children all throughout Europe, Africa and The Middle East watching on Sunday after Fournier – a player of both French and African descent – drilling a game-winning shot for the Magic.

``That’s so great for the fans overseas that they are doing that because it’s hard to see NBA basketball,’’ Fournier said of the usual early-morning start times.’’

UP NEXT: The Magic’s six-game, 11-night road trip next heads to Chicago where they will face the Bulls on Wednesday night at the United Center. The season series between the two teams is 1-1 so far, with the Magic winning in Mexico City and the Bulls winning in Chicago last week.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.