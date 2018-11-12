Gordon Will Return Tonight Against Wizards

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford thought he already had a good read on Aaron Gordon’s toughness and willingness to win, but those assumptions were fully affirmed when the standout forward recently gritted his way through an ankle injury that would have shelved most players.

And when Gordon quickly worked his way through that ankle injury and got back into the Magic’s starting lineup on Monday night in Washington, it told Clifford everything he needed to know about one of Orlando’s franchise pieces.

``He’s a tough guy and he wants to win,’’ Clifford said of Gordon. ``You don’t worry with him because he’s going to be ready to play. He’s (played through injuries) a couple of times. He had another game where he got hurt early, so he’s a tough guy.’’

Gordon injured his left ankle in the third quarter of Friday’s win at the Amway Center when he accidentally stepped on the foot of a foe. At the time, Clifford sought to get a replacement into the game, but the forward waved his coach off and remained in the game. Not only that, he played 42 minutes in that game to help ensure the Magic a victory.

Gordon had to miss Sunday’s victory in New York – a mostly precautionary move – but he was back in the lineup on Monday. That was a good thing for the Magic considering that the 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward is in his best stretch of basketball of the season. In his four games prior to Monday, Gordon had averaged 21 points while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor and 50 percent from 3-point range.

``The last (few) games, I think he’s been terrific,’’ said Clifford, who met often with Gordon in the offseason to discuss ways that the forward can play more under control. ``Look at his offensive efficiency, look at his rebounding and look how we’ve played when he’s been on the floor. He’s been a terrific two-way player for us.’’

It means a lot to Gordon that he’s earned the respect of his teammates and that of his first-year coach. Gordon is hopeful that his actions show the Magic that he is willing to do whatever is necessary to help the team win.’’

``It feels good to have that respect and (Clifford) knows that I am a competitor,’’ Gordon said. ``He knows that I’ll go if I’m able to go. That’s never changed about me and if I can go, I’ll go.’’

Jarell Martin, who started on Sunday in place of Gordon, was slated to be moved back into a reserve role. He had seven points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 27 minutes on Sunday in New York.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.