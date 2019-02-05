Magic Know to Make Playoffs They Must Be Consistent

OKLAHOMA CITY – To get back into serious playoff contention, the Orlando Magic are aware that they will most likely need to put together a winning run of significance.

That could be asking a lot of an Orlando team that has struggled with consistency for months and has yet to win more than three games in a row all season. Still, the Magic – victors in their past two games – stand resolute in their belief that they are close to stringing together the kind of run that will get them right in the heart of the chase for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

``This team definitely has a run in us, but we’ve got to start something soon and string something together,’’ Magic forward Aaron Gordon said. ``The teams that make the playoffs deserve to make the playoffs. We’ve got to start playing in a way that is consistent every single night because that’s what playoff teams do – they play consistent. Once we make our run, we’ll be right there in contention.’’

Orlando (22-31) will have its work cut out for itself tonight in trying to string together a third straight victory when it faces the Thunder (33-19) in Oklahoma City. OKC saw its seven-game winning streak – one that included a 126-117 defeat of the Magic last week in Orlando – come to an end on Sunday in Boston. The Thunder, who are 7-3 in their past 10 games, are 17-7 at home this season.

The Magic come into this game riding high after playing well in the second halves of home defeats over Indiana and Brooklyn. Orlando also had Sunday and Monday off after wrapping up a stretch of 10 games in 17 nights. With a win tonight, the Magic could equal their longest winning streak of the season which was set Nov. 14-18 when they defeated Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York.

The Magic will be without rookie center Mo Bamba, whose lower left leg injury is still being evaluated. Guard Jonathon Simmons, who is still dealing with the effects of an oblique strain, is considered to be ``doubtful,’’ head coach Steve Clifford said.

Orlando came into Tuesday just three games back of the eighth-seeded Miami Heat, who have lost three games in a row and seven of 10. The hope is that the Magic can play well in the six games before the break for the NBA All-Star Game and have themselves in position for a late-season playoff run.

``This is an important stretch for us between now and the break to get some wins,’’ said all-star center Nikola Vucevic. ``We want to pick up some momentum going into the break and then making sure that we’re ready when we come back. We have six games before the break and we have to make sure that we take care of business.’’

Orlando’s first order of business is figuring out how to slow down superstars Paul George and Russell Westbrook while also contending with the Thunder’s deep arsenal of weapons. George burned the Magic for 37 points – 31 of them in the first half – last week, while Westbrook compiled a triple-double with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists. Still, the Magic were right in the game before back-up guard Dennis Schroder burned them for 18 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.

``This is a hard one because (Westbrook and George) put so much pressure on your defense with ability to drive the ball,’’ Clifford said. ``It’s so easy to say, `you can’t miss helps,’ but the other guys they have out there are such good players. You can’t guard either (George or Westbrook) one-on-one, you can’t miss helps and can’t just let the other guys stand out there and shoot, either.’’

