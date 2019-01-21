Gordon Remains Out With Back Soreness

ATLANTA – The Orlando Magic’s hopes that Aaron Gordon’s back woes would be short-lived collapsed on Monday when more pain and stiffness kept him from playing against the Atlanta Hawks.

Gordon, Orlando’s second-leading scorer and rebounder, injured his back in the second half of Friday’s two-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He missed Saturday’s home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but the improvement in his condition and how his back responded previously when he injured it back in November had the Magic hoping that he could return by Monday in Atlanta.

However, when the tightness and soreness in Gordon’s back did not relent, he was ruled out of the afternoon game against the Hawks. Now, the Magic will turn their attention on Wednesday’s game in Brooklyn for a potential return date.

``It’s still pretty sore and I’m still kind of moving slow,’’ said Gordon, seconds after he went through a variety of stretching exercises on the floor of the Magic’s locker room while wearing a belt that heated and vibrated his back muscles. ``It’s starting to feel a little bit better, but I’ve got to be slow with this. I don’t want to go out there and (re-injure) it and then be out for longer. We have practice (on Tuesday) and hopefully I jump in on that, but no decisions have been made other than I can’t play tonight.’’

Gordon, 23, suffered a similar injury on Nov. 26 when his back tightened up on him midway through a game against the Golden State Warriors. Just like last Friday against Brooklyn, when the Magic had sizeable lead with Gordon in the game, they struggled and lost when he went out injured against the Warriors. In that instance, Gordon missed 1 ½ games with the back pain and he returned to action four nights later.

Someone who likes to stay in tune with his body and ways he can make it function more efficiently, Gordon thinks he, doctors and the Magic training staff have pinpointed the reason for the recurring pain in his back.

``Over the longevity of a long season, you’re sitting down a lot and your hips get really tight,’’ Gordon said. ``I think it’s just a matter of my hips being tight and not focusing (enough) on glute strength for too long. I think I got away from (glute strengthening) and I’ve got to get back to it.’’

With Gordon out of action, the Magic once again started Jonathon Simmons at small forward. Head coach Steve Ciifford chose to start Simmons – who has recently been out of the rotation all together – so as to not disrupt the roles of Orlando’s bench players.

HOT AND COLD DEFENSE: Not surprisingly, the Magic’s defense has been better this season in their 19 victories than their 27 losses coming into Monday’s game in Atlanta. But it’s the enormous disparity in the performance of the defense in those specific games that is alarming. And it might explain why the Magic have been wildly erratic all season as they have beaten some of the best teams in the league and at other teams struggled badly.

Advanced analytics show just how wildly inconsistent Orlando has been on the defensive end of the floor – primarily a factor in the swings from game to game. In their 19 wins, the Magic have a defensive rating (101.3 points per 100 possessions) that would be first overall in the NBA. However, the defensive rating in the 27 losses (114.4 points per 100 possessions) would rank 29thin the league.

``I think most teams would be like that,’’ Clifford said, referring to teams having better numbers in wins than in losses. ``I don’t think it’s so much the (difference between) wins and losses, it’s the inconsistency. If you look at the makeup of our team, and we knew this in training camp, we’re going to have to defend to play well.’’

The Magic had good defensive success in recent wins against Boston and Houston (107.6 points per 100 possessions) and poor numbers in losses to Detroit, Brooklyn and Milwaukee (118.3 points per 100 possessions). Clifford pointed out that against Brooklyn the Magic had just 24 pass deflections in the loss to the Nets, but improved that number to 39 against the Bucks.

``Things that are going to lead to consistency are the same things. Getting back in transition and you can control that with effort, but we’ve been inconsistent with that,’’ Clifford said. ``Your hand activity and how many deflections you get speaks to ball pressure and cushion and making yourself hard to play against and we’ve been inconsistent with that.’’

TRAE TIME: Because of a quirk in the schedule, the Magic and Hawks didn’t face off for the first time until the second half of the season. Starting with Monday’s game, they play one another four times over the next two months.

Monday’s game gave the Magic their first in-person look at point guard Trae Young, a player they thought might be available to them in last June’s NBA Draft following his All-American season at Oklahoma.

The Magic had Young in Orlando for a workout and interview session prior to the draft. However, the Magic – owners of the No. 6 pick last spring – never got a chance to select Young. The Hawks picked Luka Doncic with the No. 3 pick and traded him to Dallas for Young, the No. 5 pick, and future picks. The Magic, of course, were happy to land 7-foot center Mo Bamba with the No. 6 pick.

Young came into Monday’s game averaging 16 points and 7.2 assists a game despite shooting just 39.6 percent from the floor and 29.2 percent from 3-point range.

Clifford, who sat in on those workouts and interviews with Young last June, has been impressed with what he’s seen of the rookie on video.

``The skill level and his feel for the game are so exceptional. His passing, his understanding of who his teammates are and where they need to get the ball – I mean, it’s great,’’ Clifford said. ``It’s his vision, playmaking and when he gets it going. His range shooting numbers right now aren’t good, but I bet by the end of the year they will be though. The NBA 3-point line is a big difference than college and a lot of times it takes a game, whatever, 40 to 50 games until they adjust to it.’’

UP NEXT: The Magic were scheduled to depart Atlanta immediately after Monday’s game and fly to New York. They will practice there on Tuesday and then face the Nets in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

It will be a rematch of Friday’s game when Orlando raced to a 21-point lead and had a seemingly safe 11-point bulge with 10 minutes to play. However, the Nets rallied late in the night – a hallmark of their recent run of success – and took their first lead since the opening seconds of the game when D’Angelo Russell buried a step-back 3-pointer in the final minute. Russell made eight 3-pointers and scored 40 points in the game, while the Nets drilled 19 threes against the Magic.

