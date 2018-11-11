Gordon Questionable Tonight With Sore Ankle

NEW YORK – Already forced to play without one highly versatile forward, the Orlando Magic could be without another multi-skilled forward tonight when they face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Aaron Gordon, who has authored his finest stretch of the season over the last four games, could be out tonight because of a left ankle injury suffered in the second half of Orlando’s defeat of Washington on Friday. That could prove especially troublesome to the Magic considering that Jonathan Isaac (sprained right ankle) will miss his fifth consecutive game tonight.

Tipoff between the Magic (5-7) and Knicks (4-9) is just after 7:30 p.m. and Gordon will officially be listed as a game-time decision to play.

``It feels like I don’t have a lot of movement in it right now because it’s a little swollen, but I’m going to go back to the hotel and get a little more treatment on it and we’ll see by tonight,’’ Gordon said on Sunday morning following the Magic’s shoot-around session at Madison Square Garden.

Orlando’s injuries could potentially pave the way for rookie Mo Bamba to make the first start of his NBA career. Bamba, the No. 6 pick in last June’s NBA Draft, is a native of Harlem and grew up coming to basketball games and events at Madison Square Garden. Bamba, a 7-footer with a 7-foot, 10-inch wingspan, is coming off a stellar performance against Washington where he made seven of eight shots and scored a career-best 15 points.

However, Magic coach Steve Clifford would most likely opt for reserve Jarell Martin if Gordon can’t play. Clifford’s rationale for starting Martin would be so that he doesn’t disrupt Bamba’s normal role in the rotation. Clifford used that theory when Isaac went down, starting Wes Iwundu so as to not upset the reserve roles of Terrence Ross and/or Jonathon Simmons.

Clifford experimented with Bamba at power forward in the preseason and early in the regular season, allowing the Magic to get their best players on the floor and for the rookie to play alongside of starting center Nikola Vucevic. Clifford has dialed back the usage of Bamba at power forward of late, but necessity could ramp up his time there again. Orlando is in action again Monday night, playing the Wizards in Washington, D.C.

Gordon had one of his best all-around performances on Friday, compiling 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He was also highly efficient from the floor, drilling three of four 3-point shots and five of his six free throws.

However, Gordon said he accidentally stepped on the foot of a foe in Friday’s third quarter. Gordon said his ankle twisted, but he made the choice to stay in the game for the good of his team. Ultimately, he played 42 minutes and hoped that the injury wouldn’t linger into Saturday and Sunday despite some noticeable swelling following the game. Clifford was complimentary of Gordon’s toughness for playing in pain on Friday.

``(Clifford) knows that I am a competitor and I am,’’ Gordon said. ``He knows that I’ll go if I’m able to go. That’s never changed about me and if I can go, I’ll go.’’

Gordon had one of his worst games of the season on Nov. 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers when he scored just eight points on three-of-eight shooting. Since then, however, he’s averaged 21 points a game over the last four games while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor and 50 percent from 3-point range.

Tonight’s game will also feature former Magic forward Mario Hezonja facing his former teammates for the first time since signing a one-year, free-agent contract with the Knicks last July. Hezonja, the No. 5 pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, spent the first three years of his career with the Magic, but never lived up to expectations.

This season, in 13 games with the Knicks, he’s averaged 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists despite shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent from 3-point range. He played 22 minutes in New York’s 128-112 loss to Toronto on Saturday afternoon, scoring 13 points and grabbing five rebounds.

``Mario is such a genuine dude, a fierce competitor, he’s athletic and he has all the tools to be a great NBA player or a really good one,’’ Gordon said. ``I miss him. That’s my bro. It will be good to see him and I think he’s in a good place now.

``I think he’s going to come and try to really kill this game, so it will be fun to see,’’ Gordon added, noting he saw a Hezonja joked posted on Twitter recently about wanting to feast on the Magic. ``I hope he doesn’t work himself up too much.’’

