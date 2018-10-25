Gordon Making Progress in Key Areas

ORLANDO – Over the summer, when new head coach Steve Clifford was meeting with many of the Orlando Magic’s players and familiarizing himself with their personalities, he held numerous skull sessions with Aaron Gordon about what the forward could do to elevate his game.

Clifford didn’t go into these meetings blindly, having re-watched many of Gordon’s games from the previous season. Often, Clifford was complimentary and occasionally he was critical, pointing to the 23-year-old’s tendency to play his hardest when facing an all-star opponent.

Together, the two of them came up with a plan of attack for this season that would help both Gordon and the Magic. The agreement was that Gordon needed to be the lockdown defender he sought to be when first coming into the NBA nearly five years ago, and he had to rebound much better – all while still averaging something similar to the 17.6 points per game that he scored last season.

Prior to Thursday’s home game against Portland, Clifford said that Gordon received high marks on the areas that they pinpointed in the offseason.

``I know that he said to people that the defense and rebounding thing was my idea, but he was the one who said, `for me to take a step, we have to win,’ … `I know my defense has to be better, and … `I know I have to rebound better,’ Clifford said. ``He badly wants to take a big step this year and I think he had a good understanding of what he had to do for that step to be taken.’’

Gordon had three double-digit rebound nights in his first four games and came into Monday averaging 10.3 boards a game – more than four rebounds above his career average. He’s done that while guarding Miami’s Kelly Olynyk, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and Philadelphia’s Robert Covington and Dario Saric and being one of the team’s most sound and versatile defenders.

``He’s locked into it and it’s really important to him,’’ Clifford said of Gordon’s approach to rebounding.

PLANNING AHEAD: Not long after the NBA schedule was released in early August, Magic center Nikola Vucevic looked to see where the team would be playing in late December. Vucevic’s reasoning is that him and his wife, Nikoleta, are expecting their first child – a boy – in December.

Nikola, who turned 28 on Wednesday and had ``Happy Birthday’’ sung to him by teammates at the end of practice, has every intention of being around when his wife gives birth to their child – regardless of whether the Magic have a game that night or not.

``There’s a high chance that we will (be in Orlando), well at least I will,’’ he said with a laugh. ``Obviously, that comes first. I want to be there and be there for my wife. It’s a beautiful time, but it also can be a lot of stress for (females) and I want to be there for her. It’s at the end of December, after (two Magic games in) Mexico, and we have a pretty good home stretch there.’’

The Magic play games in Mexico City on Dec. 13 (vs. Chicago) and Dec. 15 (vs. Utah), but then have five of their next six games in Orlando. There are also nine off days in that stretch, so there’s a chance the 7-foot center will be able to around for the birth without having to miss a game.

Vucevic and his wife have already started debating names for the child, but one name – Nikola – is apparently off the table even though it is a very popular name in his native country of Montenegro.

``It’s not really a thing back home to give the same name as the dad, so it will be a different name,’’ he said. ``So, we still have to figure that one out for sure. So, there won’t be a Nikola, even though that is a great name. It’s actually my wife’s favorite name for a man’s name, but we’re not going to do that.’’

HOMETOWN HERO: Growing up in suburban Orlando, Afernee Simons always dreamed that he would someday be in the NBA, playing for the Magic and in action on the hardwood at the Amway Center. On Thursday, the rookie forward got to realize two-thirds of that dreamy scenario.

Simons, who is named after Magic legend Anfernee Hardaway, came back to Orlando on Thursday as member of the Portland Trail Blazers. The 6-foot-4, 183-pound shooting guard was the 24thpick of the NBA Draft by the Blazers last June. The Magic worked out Simons prior to the draft, giving him a chance to live out another dream of wearing an official jersey with `MAGIC’ across his chest.

The 19-year-old Simons, who went to both Edgewater and Montverde High Schools before skipping college for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., came into Thursday having yet to play this season as the Blazers are bringing him along slowly. However, Portland head coach Terry Stotts has been impressed with what he’s seen in practice thus far.

``He’s been terrific,’’ Stotts said. ``He’s a young kid, but he’s very coachable and very talented. He knows he’s got improvement to go and his work ethic has been terrific. He’s a good kid.’’

Simons had his No. 0 jersey retired by Edgewater High School on Wednesday night. Unaware of what a big deal that is even among NBA players, Simons didn’t alert any of his teammates that a ceremony was being held in his honor so that he could be presented a case holding his Edgewater jersey.

``He actually said he didn’t think it wasn’t that big of a deal,’’ Stotts said. ``So, I asked how many of our players had their high school number retired and it wasn’t very many of them. But I’m very happy for him.’’

UP NEXT: Orlando will practice on Friday before departing later in the day for Milwaukee. The Magic and Bucks play on Saturday night at Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee’s new, state-of-the-art arena. The Magic have lost 10 of their last 11 games in Milwaukee, but those games were at the now-defunct Bradley Center.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.