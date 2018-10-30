Gordon Honored for Support of Special Olympics

ORLANDO – The only smile that could rival that of Special Olympics athlete Michael Wilkie’s on Tuesday at the Amway Center was one the splashed across the face of Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon.

After concluding his preparation for the Magic’s game against the Sacramento Kings later on Tuesday night, Gordon was presented with a framed medal from the Special Olympics of Florida for his years of support with the group for years.

Special Olympics athletes Swimmers Alex Cooper, Nicole Hogan, Joe Burgan and Wilkie were on hand at the Amway Center on Tuesday for the presentation to Gordon, who has worked as a presenter at the organization’s awards gala the last two years. Cooper and Hogan were gold medal winners in the swimming medley relay event as the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle and they came to share their success with Gordon.

``They wanted to honor me and that’s one of the best accomplishments that I’ve ever gotten,’’ said Gordon, who has stated that one of his goals this season is to win the Rich and Helen DeVos Community Enrichment award for his work in the Central Florida community. ``To get that medal, it’s way bigger than me and way bigger than (the Magic). It’s just about doing whatever you can to help the next person – no matter who they are – achieve their goals, reach their dreams or feel special about themselves.’’

Wilkie, who works occasionally with Oviedo High School’s basketball teams, wowed Gordon on Tuesday with his basketball knowledge on Tuesday. In addition to rebounding while some of the Magic’s players got in extra shooting work after practice, Wilkie talked to Gordon about his rise through high school, college and the NBA.

``I talked to him about his career, his college days and I know he went to Arizona. He was amazed that I knew that about him,’’ said Wilkie, who noted that Gordon and point guard DJ Augustin are his favorite Magic players. ``(Gordon) is amazing. He’s one of the best shooters I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s so amazing that he does what he does for us. He’s one of the greatest players on (the Magic) and I just want to thank him for the opportunity to meet him.’’

Sherry Wheelock, the CEO and president of Special Olympics Florida, praised the Magic and Gordon for taking an active interest in the lives of the organization’s athletes. She said there are 48,000 athletes who will compete in Florida’s Special Olympics this year and many of them based out of Orlando still talk about getting to meet Gordon and ask him questions.

``Sports builds confidence and reveals the champion inside of you,’’ Wheelock said. ``We’ve been so appreciative of the Magic’s support – both with (CEO) Alex Martins serving on our Sports Advisory Council and Aaron leading the way with our presentations with the athlete award dinners. They make such a huge difference in the lives of our athletes.

``It’s really important to have professional athletes share time with our athletes because these are their heroes,’’ Wheellock continued. ``They want to learn more about competing better, being healthier and find out what (the pro athlete) is doing on the court to make them so successful. It just really elevates and inspires our athletes.’’

Gordon said he gets as much out of working with athletes from the Special Olympics as they do in getting to meet him. Gordon said seeing everything that the athletes have had to overcome in their lives puts basketball into greater perspective for him.

``That was awesome and to have fans like them come through, that was like an energy boost both ways,’’ Gordon said. ``I see their smiles and their happiness and they’re proud of me and it’s mutual. I’m right there with them and so happy of all the endeavors that they’ve overcome. … Many of them have just had so much that they’ve had to overcome, but they are all so happy and joyous.’’

