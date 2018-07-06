Gordon Excited to Continue Learning and Growing with Magic

LAS VEGAS – In his Hollywood acting debut, Aaron Gordon steals the show early in the movie ``Uncle Drew’’ when he plays the role of a rising star who deviously bolts from a squad that had built around him and placed its faith in his blossoming talents.

Fortunately for the Orlando Magic – Gordon’s full-time team – real life did not imitate art.

Gordon and the Magic announced on Friday – the first day when NBA free agents are allowed to enter into official agreements with teams – that they had reached a deal on a contract that will keep the budding star in Orlando pinstripes for the foreseeable future. Gordon, 22, has played only for the Magic at the NBA level and Orlando was clearly determined to keep it that way because it believes strongly in the potential that the 6-foot-9, 220-pounder possesses.

Gordon went into fray as a restricted free agent on July 1, meaning he could have gone out and signed an offer sheet with another franchise. The Magic would have then had the right to match that offer sheet in order to retain him. Luckily for both sides, the proceedings never got that far as Orlando pursued Gordon early in the free-agent courting process and the two sides verbally agreed to a deal by July 2.

Going forward, Gordon has said his focus will be on helping a Magic franchise that has missed the playoffs each of the past six seasons get on a path that will lead it to the ultimate prize.

``It would be a beautiful thing to go from one of the worst teams in the league to one of the best,’’ Gordon said recently. ``It would be a beautiful story. It’s a challenge, it’s something I look forward to and accept. That challenge is what we have here and if we keep building, we have the capability.’’

Gordon is coming off a season in which he averaged career highs in points (17.6), rebounds (7.9), assists (2.3), blocks (0.8), steals (1.0), minutes (32.9) and 3-point shooting (33.6 percent).

He was Orlando’s best player in October, November and December and an early candidate for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. In his first 28 games of the season, Gordon averaged 18.8 points on 49.8 percent shooting and a jaw-dropping 41.2 percent accuracy from 3-point range.

He ended 2017 with a 39-point, seven-rebound and five-3-pointer effort against the Miami Heat.

However, things quickly turned for Gordon after the calendar turned to 2018. Two more concussions and a mild hip injury robbed him of much of his rhythm and he struggled through long stretches over the final 3½ months of the season.

Still, the Magic believed in the promise of a player who led or tied for the team lead in scoring 20 times and in rebounding 18 times. In addition to pouring in the career-best 41 points against Brooklyn and another 40 against Oklahoma City, Gordon had game-winning 3-point shots against Memphis and Brooklyn early in the season.

Now, the hope is that he can continue his steady improvement – he has already upped his scoring average three times after each NBA season. New Magic coach Steve Clifford recently visited with Gordon in his native northern California and he came away impressed with the young forward’s work ethic and will to win.

Clearly, that is an opinion also shared by Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman and GM John Hammond, who did everything in their power to keep Gordon in an Orlando uniform. Now, it’s up to the team’s young star to make another individual leap and do the kinds of things that will elevate the Magic’s level of success.

``With four years in the league at 22, I’m a young veteran and I have a lot of experience,’’ said Gordon, a co-star in the ``Uncle Drew’’ movie alongside of Kyrie Irving, Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Miller, Chris Webber and Lisa Leslie. ``I’m just looking to continue to grow and continue to learn. With John, Jeff and (Assistant GM) Pete (D’Alessandro), they have a lot to teach and I want to continue to learn from them and learn from the guys that we have here.’’

