Gordon Doing Better Job This Season Reading Defenses

MINNEAPOLIS – Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon caught a pass on the left wing, went into a shake-and-bake routine where he twice bounced the ball behind his back while sizing up the defense and briefly considered using his size advantage to bully Chicago guard Justin Holiday.

This time, however, Gordon thought better of bully ball and instead excepted a screen from center Nikola Vucevic. When Gordon’s quickness off the dribble caused Bulls’ big man Wendell Carter Jr. to come up, Gordon wisely recognized the mismatch in the post and dropped the ball to Orlando’s 7-footer, who effortlessly scored over Holiday.

Whereas that play might have represented an otherwise routine play in most NBA games, for the Magic and Gordon it was something of a watershed moment that is happening more and more frequently these days. For the most part, gone are the instances when Gordon overdribbles, overruns a smaller foe and generally overdoes it, killing the momentum and collective will of his team.

These days, Gordon is staying within himself more, reading instead of reacting and making the right play for the Magic. Those who have noticed it the most are the teammates who have been around him the longest, and they are really appreciating the enormous growth that the 6-foot-9, 220-pounder has worked to make in his fifth NBA season.

``I think Aaron is really evolving as a player,’’ said Magic guard Evan Fournier, who has played with Gordon for five seasons in Orlando. ``He’s rarely making mistakes, he’s rarely turning the ball over and his spacing is a lot better. He’s really picking and choosing when to be aggressive and when to not be aggressive. That’s definitely somewhere he’s gotten a lot better.’’

Then, there’s this from Vucevic, another long-time teammate of Gordon’s: ``He’s doing a much better job of reading defenses, playing at a slower pace and letting the game come to him. With his athleticism, he can do so many things. Both ends of the floor, he’s been great. Defensively, he’s had so many great games against some of the best players in this league and now offensively he’s done a much better job of playmaking, finding other people and knowing when to be aggressive and when to facilitate. That’s a huge boost for us.’’

Gordon gave the Magic (17-20) a huge boost on Wednesday in their 112-84 demolition of the Bulls when he contributed 18 points, a career-best nine assists, seven rebounds and some stellar defense against Lauri Markkanen. Gordon’s passing was textbook from start to finish as he regularly read the defense and found open shooters. He hit Vucevic for the early post-up, an open 3-pointer off a skip pass and for a lob after Chicago point guard Kris Dunn got switched onto the big man. But Gordon saved his two best reads of the night for later in the game – one resulting in a Terrence Ross 3-pointer after three defenders converged around him and another flip pass to set up a Mo Bamba dunk after he was sandwiched defensively by Ryan Arcidiacono and Cristiano Felicio.

``We were getting whatever we wanted out there, so I was just trying to get the best shot possible for us,’’ said Gordon, who topped his previous career high of eight assists set last March. ``It was really just about making the right read. It has slowed down for me and I’m getting more comfortable playing the perimeter again and it’s just a better year for me.’’

Everything finally seems to be coming together for the 23-yer-old Gordon, who secured his long-term future by signing a four-year contract with the Magic back in July. He has responded to Orlando’s belief that he was about to hit his prime by averaging 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. The scoring and rebounding are down a bit over last season, but his assists and willingness to play under control are up dramatically. Pair all of that with the way he’s held superstars such as LeBron James (twice), Kawhi Leonard (twice), Blake Griffin (twice), Ben Simmons and Markkanen well below their season scoring averages with his versatile defense and Gordon is having arguably his finest NBA season.

``He’s doing it in so many different ways, but he’s consistently getting the ball into the paint and he’s making the right plays,’’ said head coach Steve Clifford, whose Magic face the Timberwolves (17-21) in Minnesota on Friday night. ``He’s a versatile guy who can play two spots and he can become really good on offense and really good on defense, and that’s what you want.’’

Gordon’s growth can be attributed to the preseason talks that he’s had with Clifford about being a more well-rounded player and the daily film sessions he has with assistant coach Pat Delany, where the two of them discuss the good, the bad and the ugly from each game. Then, there’s Gordon’s own personal growth. No longer does he feel the need to turn every play into a highlight-reel montage and no longer is he stressing over every detail in hopes that it is perfect.

``It’s helped me a ton. Even on my good games, we see things that I can improve on,’’ Gordon said of him re-watching plays with Delany after games and practices. ``That chasing perfection has really helped me. I’m happy (with the growth), but I’ve got to be more compassionate because chasing perfection is stressful and super exhausting. So, I’m still learning to let that go, too.’’

More than anything, Gordon wants the Magic to finally break through this season and be one of the teams battling in the playoffs come mid-April. He has a goal of being on the NBA’s All-Defensive team – and he certainly has a strong case for it after the way he smothered James, Leonard and Griffin twice this season – but more than anything he just wants the Magic to keep winning games. Five straight non-playoff seasons have taught Gordon the importance of winning and sacrificing for the good of the team.

``Being (All-Defense) would be everything because I pride myself on defense, I love defense and I think I’m capable,’’ Gordon said. ``But what it comes down to is winning. I’ve been a good defender for a while, and I’ve even stepped it up this year, but if we’re not winning it doesn’t matter to anybody. So, as long as we’re winning, I feel like I will be deserving of whatever is coming my way.’’

Magic teammates have had the ball coming their way more this season thanks to Gordon’s much-improved vision, passing skills and sharing mindset. Gordon recently handed out the 500thassist of his career and he has now led the team in assists in nine games.

His playing under control and willingness to pass the ball has even shown up in under-the-radar numbers that hints at a player’s true motives. His potential assists – a number calculated by NBA stat-keepers to determine the number of assists a player would have if their teammates made all the shots off their passes – is 6.3 a game, up over 4.6 a game last season. Also, his secondary assists – passes that lead to assists – are up over last season (0.4 this season compared to 0.2 last season) as are the points created off his assists (7.7 this season compared to 5.6 last season).

All of that, while still possessing the ability to use his length and strength to batter smaller foes makes Gordon one of the Magic’s most versatile players. The completeness in his game is something that even his teammates are raving about now.

``When he has bigger guys on him, he’s able to go by them and when he has smaller guys, he’s done a much better job of finding ways to score the ball,’’ Vucevic raved. ``We start off games a lot of time going to him in the post when he has a smaller guy on him. He’s very efficient, he draws fouls as well and he gives us a lot of options. And when he goes to the (power forward), he’s quicker than many of those guys and we can use him in many ways there. So, he’s doing a good job adjusting to his position.’’

