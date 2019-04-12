Gordon and Isaac's Defense on Leonard, Siakam Critical In This Series

TORONTO – As the Orlando Magic were wildly dancing and throwing around water to celebrate their clinching of a playoff berth last Sunday night in Boston, second-year forward Jonathan Isaac was sitting off to the side with a far-away look in his eyes.

It wasn’t that Isaac wasn’t thrilled for the Magic franchise and his teammates to be in the postseason; it’s just that he had a splitting headache and the nauseous feelings that come with having suffered a concussion earlier in the night.

While Isaac might have been robbed of that moment of celebration, his joy came on Thursday when he was cleared by an independent physician to play in Saturday’s Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA playoffs. Isaac, 21, said there was never a doubt in his mind that he’d clear all of the NBA-mandated steps, but getting that release gave him great joy.

``When they diagnosed (the concussion), it was really mild. Even though I was feeling a little out of it (earlier in the week), I knew in a couple of days I’d be back,’’ Isaac said on Friday following his team’s final practice in Orlando prior to departing to Toronto. ``So, I wasn’t stressed out about being able to make it (back) to the first playoff game.’’

If the four regular-season games between seventh-seeded Orlando and second-seeded Toronto are any indication of what’s to come in the playoffs, Isaac and fellow Magic forward Aaron Gordon could prove to be major difference-makers in the postseason. At 6-foot-9 and nearly 7-foot respectively, Gordon and Isaac are two of the Magic’s most gifted and versatile defenders and they proved that in the four regular-season meetings against the Raptors – one that was split 2-2.

Gordon was usually the primary defender on superstar forward Kawhi Leonard in the three games he played, while Isaac’s job was to check Pascal Siakam, the favorite to win the NBA’s Most Improved Player award this season. Magic coach Steve Clifford said both have been able to have success by limiting the number of easy baskets for Toronto’s two forwards.

``They’ve just played with good discipline,’’ Clifford said of Gordon and Isaac. ``(Leonard and Siakam) are the kind of guys where their good nights are going to come on fastbreak points, the layups they get off cuts, second-chance points and how many free throws they get. It’s easier said than done, but it’s trying to stay between them and the basket, limiting how much you foul, not biting on fakes and giving them angles and it’s the block-outs and not giving them second (looks).’’

In three games against the Magic, Leonard has averaged 18 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists – well below his season averages (26.6, 7.3 & 3.3). Again, he’s shot 42.6 percent from floor and 36.4 percent from 3-point range versus Orlando, down from his regular-season accuracy (49.6 percent overall and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc). His 18 points per game against Orlando are the second-fewest against any foe this season, while his 42.6 percent shooting is tied for the fourth-worst against any opponent (minimum two games for both).

``Just making things difficult for him, getting him away from what he wants to do initially,’’ Gordon said of a game plan that has worked often for him this season when facing some of the NBA’s best scorers. ``Just trying to make him second-guess and use his counters and third move, and then keep him off the free throw line.’’

The differing numbers are even more stark for the 6-foot-9, 230-pound Siakam. After having a breakout season in which he’s scored 16.9 points a game while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor, Siakam averaged just 8.8 points on 34.2 percent shooting in the four games against the Magic. Both of those statistics are season lows for him against any foe this season.

``Man, he’s tough,’’ Isaac said of Siakam. ``He plays with a ton of energy, he has the ability to get downhill and get to the basket and knock down shots. It’s just about being aware of his strengths and trying to match his energy and stay in front of him the best that I can.

``It’s the small things and that’s what playoff basketball is – trying to eliminate those small mistakes and trying to take away a guy’s strengths,’’ Isaac added. ``It’s a completely different brand of basketball (in the playoffs).’’

Isaac has marveled all season how Gordon has used his rare combination of size, strength and athleticism to fare well when pitted against some of the NBA’s elite players. He held superstar forward LeBron James in check (8 of 19, 22 points; 8 of 24, 24 points) and did the same three times against Leonard (8 of 16, 18 points; 7 of 19, 21 points; 5 of 12, 15 points).

``A.G. is just a freak, man,’’ Isaac said with affection. ``His stature and the way he plays ball at his size is impressive. He’s been (solid) on offense and defense this year and he’s been consistent for us. We just need him to continue to do that, along with (Nikola Vucevic) and Evan (Fournier) and help us win this playoff series.’’

The concussion that Isaac suffered in Sunday’s first quarter – when he was inadvertently hit in the jaw by a Jaylen Brown elbow – knocked him out of Wednesday’s season finale in Charlotte. That ended his streak of 67 consecutive games played – a team-best mark that meant the world to Isaac. His rookie season was limited to just 27 games because of a series of ankle injuries.

While his first NBA season ended with him in rehab mode, this one will end in the NBA playoffs. The journey that he’s taken to get to this point has been an arduous one, but he said it makes him appreciate being in the postseason even more. And now that he’s here, he wants to be a difference-maker for the Magic with his smothering defense and opportunistic offense.

``I just give all glory to Jesus. His grace has been significant for me and I can’t say that enough,’’ Isaac said. ``Just looking back, being hurt and having to get through it and having to walk through that whole process of missing (essentially) a whole year of basketball … it was just about getting back to it, taking it one day at a time, focusing on getting better, being in the gym and in the weight room and it’s helped me personally. It’s put me in a position to help this team to play well this year and win games.’’

