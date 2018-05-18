Gabriel Causse Named Magic Gaming Partnership Development Manager

ORLANDO - Gabriel Causse was recently named Magic Gaming’s partnership development manager. Causse will be responsible for securing new partners for the Magic’s NBA 2K League team, Magic Gaming. He will work in coordination with the Magic Gaming staff to develop content, increase followers and awareness of Orlando’s esports team. Magic Gaming looks to grow its brand by targeting new partners, appealing to a unique group of fans.

In addition, Causse will be responsible for activating partnerships with each of the brands for Magic Gaming through multiple platforms including streaming game play, community involvement and content created by the team at practice, scrimmages and at home. Causse brings five years of experience cultivating business partnerships ranging from the Colorado Springs Switchbacks Football Club to Robert Half International.

“Gabe brings a wealth of business expertise and partnership development to our organization,” said Orlando Magic Chief Sales Officer Michael Forde. “We are thrilled to have him join the Magic family and specifically our Magic Gaming team. His energy and enthusiasm for sports paired with his business acumen make the perfect fit.”

Causse most recently spent three years as the director of partnerships for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. He was responsible for building the partnership department from the ground up and overseeing all partnership efforts related to the professional team.

Prior to his time with the Switchbacks, he worked as the business development manager for Robert Half International where he handled B2B relationships for the IT division.

Hailing from Ville La Grand, France, Causse is a Sports Management graduate of the University of Colorado (UCCS). He currently resides in Orlando with his wife, Kara, and their three children, Weston (5), Delphine (3) and Leanna (two months).