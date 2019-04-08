The Four Most Significant Plays Down the Stretch That Sent the Magic to the Playoffs

ORLANDO - Resilient all season, the Magic didn’t buckle after the Celtics erased Orlando's 14-point fourth-quarter lead.

Orlando remained composed and stuck to its fundamental principles by playing gritty, hard-nosed defense and by making sharp plays on the offensive end in the final three minutes after Kyrie Irving tied the game with a 3-pointer.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the most important moments from down the stretch, all of which helped the Magic clinch their first postseason berth since 2012.

The first major play following Irving’s three was Evan Fournier’s driving dunk with 2:02 left. Boston decided to make a defensive switch after Fournier, who scored 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting, flew around a Nikola Vucevic screen. With Terry Rozier on him, Fournier made a quick decision to accelerate into the paint, where there was a clear path to the hoop.

On Boston’s ensuing possession, Terrence Ross blocked Jaylen Brown’s corner 3-point attempt. The 28-year-old, who early in the fourth quarter scored 11 straight Magic points, was ready when Irving made the kick-out pass to Brown. Vucevic deserves a ton of credit on this play, too, for how well he defended Irving after he switched onto the perennial All-Star.

The Magic’s ball movement has been superb all year long, so it came as no surprise when they executed a fantastic play on their next possession. After the Celtics decided to throw a double team at Fournier, Vucevic had a mismatch with Gordon Hayward guarding him in the post. Instead of backing Hayward down and allowing Daniel Theis, Boston's help defender, to trap him on the low block, the Magic’s All-Star made a brilliant decision to deliver a crisp pass to a cutting Gordon.

Michael Carter-Williams, whom the Magic signed to a pair of 10-day contracts before reaching an agreement with the 2014 NBA Rookie of the Year for the remainder of the season, was absolutely sensational in the second half. One of his big plays came with 48 seconds left when he out-jumped Brown for the rebound and then absorbed the contact, giving him the opportunity to cash in on a pair of free throws, which he did.

Gordon and Carter-Williams would make four additional free throws combined to seal Orlando’s thrilling win. The Magic, who went 3-0 against the Celtics this season, sank all 22 of their foul shots.

It’s important to note that the Magic made big plays throughout the game. Vucevic was locked in out of the gate, scoring 13 first-quarter points and finishing with 25 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

D.J. Augustin flirted with a triple-double, posting 11 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists. Ross’ outside shooting was critical when the Magic controlled the momentum late in the third quarter and early in the fourth. The rest of the bench, including Khem Birch, MCW and Wes Iwundu, also made major contributions.