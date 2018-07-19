Film Room: Vucevic Has Become Elite Passer

ORLANDO – Has Nikola Vucevic become a top five – perhaps even top three – passing center in the NBA?

Statistics say he has. In fact, some might argue that the seven-year pro is the second best playmaking big man in the entire league behind Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

Let’s analyze.

For one, the 27-year-old ranked fifth among centers in assists per game (3.4) in 2017-18 and he dished out at least five assists in 12 of the 57 games he appeared in.

What’s more interesting, though, is how efficient Vucevic’s teammates were when the 7-foot Montenegrin delivered them the ball before a shot attempt.

Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier, Mario Hezonja, D.J. Augustin and Shelvin Mack all shot at least 50 percent from the field in catch-and-shoot situations when the pass came from Vucevic.

Here’s a breakdown of how many of the following center’s teammates shot 50 percent or better in catch-and-shoot scenarios (min. 10 shot attempts) when the pass was distributed directly by each big man this past season:

Player # of Teammates Nikola Jokic 6 Nikola Vucevic 5 Andre Drummond 3 Joel Embiid 3 Marc Gasol 2 Al Horford 2 DeMarcus Cousins 2

Regardless of the pass type – kickout, attacking, interior, handoff, perimeter or skip – Vucevic did a great job using his excellent court vision and instincts to set up his teammates.

Here’s a look at 3-point percentages logged by some of Vucevic’s teammates when he kicked the ball out to them from the post.

Player Shot Attempts Kickout 3-point% from Vooch Evan Fournier 14 57% D.J. Augustin 15 53% Aaron Gordon 18 50% Shelvin Mack 8 50% Jonathan Isaac 4 50% Jonathon Simmons 13 38%

Among centers who ranked in the top 10 in assists last year, only Horford and Pau Gasol averaged fewer turnovers than Vucevic.

Check out a few of Vucevic’s assists from 2017-18: