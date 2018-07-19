Trending

  • Film Room: Vucevic Has Become Elite Passer

    by Josh Cohen
    Posted: Jul 19, 2018

    ORLANDO – Has Nikola Vucevic become a top five – perhaps even top three – passing center in the NBA?

    Statistics say he has. In fact, some might argue that the seven-year pro is the second best playmaking big man in the entire league behind Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

    Let’s analyze.

    For one, the 27-year-old ranked fifth among centers in assists per game (3.4) in 2017-18 and he dished out at least five assists in 12 of the 57 games he appeared in.

    What’s more interesting, though, is how efficient Vucevic’s teammates were when the 7-foot Montenegrin delivered them the ball before a shot attempt.

    Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier, Mario Hezonja, D.J. Augustin and Shelvin Mack all shot at least 50 percent from the field in catch-and-shoot situations when the pass came from Vucevic.

    Here’s a breakdown of how many of the following center’s teammates shot 50 percent or better in catch-and-shoot scenarios (min. 10 shot attempts) when the pass was distributed directly by each big man this past season:

    Player
    # of Teammates
    Nikola Jokic
    6
    Nikola Vucevic
    5
    Andre Drummond
    3
    Joel Embiid
    3
    Marc Gasol
    2
    Al Horford
    2
    DeMarcus Cousins
    2

    Regardless of the pass type – kickout, attacking, interior, handoff, perimeter or skip – Vucevic did a great job using his excellent court vision and instincts to set up his teammates.

    Here’s a look at 3-point percentages logged by some of Vucevic’s teammates when he kicked the ball out to them from the post.

    Player
    Shot Attempts
    Kickout 3-point% from Vooch
    Evan Fournier
    14
    57%
    D.J. Augustin
    15
    53%
    Aaron Gordon
    18
    50%
    Shelvin Mack
    8
    50%
    Jonathan Isaac
    4
    50%
    Jonathon Simmons
    13
    38%

    Among centers who ranked in the top 10 in assists last year, only Horford and Pau Gasol averaged fewer turnovers than Vucevic.

    Check out a few of Vucevic’s assists from 2017-18:

