Film Room: Vucevic Has Become Elite Passer
ORLANDO – Has Nikola Vucevic become a top five – perhaps even top three – passing center in the NBA?
Statistics say he has. In fact, some might argue that the seven-year pro is the second best playmaking big man in the entire league behind Denver’s Nikola Jokic.
Let’s analyze.
For one, the 27-year-old ranked fifth among centers in assists per game (3.4) in 2017-18 and he dished out at least five assists in 12 of the 57 games he appeared in.
What’s more interesting, though, is how efficient Vucevic’s teammates were when the 7-foot Montenegrin delivered them the ball before a shot attempt.
Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier, Mario Hezonja, D.J. Augustin and Shelvin Mack all shot at least 50 percent from the field in catch-and-shoot situations when the pass came from Vucevic.
Here’s a breakdown of how many of the following center’s teammates shot 50 percent or better in catch-and-shoot scenarios (min. 10 shot attempts) when the pass was distributed directly by each big man this past season:
|Player
|Nikola Jokic
|Nikola Vucevic
|Andre Drummond
|Joel Embiid
|Marc Gasol
|Al Horford
|DeMarcus Cousins
Regardless of the pass type – kickout, attacking, interior, handoff, perimeter or skip – Vucevic did a great job using his excellent court vision and instincts to set up his teammates.
Here’s a look at 3-point percentages logged by some of Vucevic’s teammates when he kicked the ball out to them from the post.
|Player
|Evan Fournier
|D.J. Augustin
|Aaron Gordon
|Shelvin Mack
|Jonathan Isaac
|Jonathon Simmons
Among centers who ranked in the top 10 in assists last year, only Horford and Pau Gasol averaged fewer turnovers than Vucevic.
Check out a few of Vucevic’s assists from 2017-18: