Film Room: Projecting Magic's Best 3-Point Shooting Lineup in 2018-19

ORLANDO – Are you looking for an interesting stat to ruminate on? Here's one that may grab your attention.

The Magic ranked in the top eight in 3-pointers made in 12 of the 14 seasons they have qualified for the playoffs throughout franchise history. They led the league in this category four times over a five-year span from 2007-12, also ranking in the top five in 3-point percentage in three of those seasons.

Now more than ever with long-distance shooting so essential in today’s NBA, the Magic hope to become more proficient from beyond the arc. Some progress was made last season, as Orlando ranked 14th in threes attempted and 17th in makes, its best spots in these areas since 2012.

Judging off the composition of the roster, it appears the Magic’s primary goal is to become one of the most intimidating defensive teams in the entire league. However, the belief is they have the pieces to also be a pretty good outside shooting squad.

With one of the better perimeter shooting backcourts in the East and a pair of centers who can stretch the floor, don’t be surprised if Orlando makes a jump in all 3-point shooting categories. Despite getting off to a hot start last season, the Magic cooled off considerably as the year evolved, finishing 28th in 3-point percentage.

So, which five on the floor together will make the Magic the most dangerous from 3-point land?

PG – D.J. Augustin

Quietly, the 30-year-old ranked third in the entire league – first among point guards – in 3-point percentage after the All-Star break with a minimum of 100 attempts. Only Otto Porter Jr. and Anthony Tolliver recorded better marks. Also impressive, the 6-foot-0 New Orleans native logged a 71.1 effective field goal percentage during this stretch in catch-and-shoot situations.

SG – Terrence Ross

Limited last season due to a knee injury and despite being very erratic from downtown throughout his career, Ross being fully healthy might actually be the Magic’s most underrated storyline entering the 2018-19 season. One of Orlando’s most established 3-and-D guys, the 27-year-old is arguably the team’s best off-screen shooter.

SF – Evan Fournier

Last season, Fournier drilled at least four threes in nine games, five of which the Magic won. The game plan for opponents is to get the ball out of the hands of the 25-year-old, which is why he has had to deal with double teams the last couple of years. Being able to create his own shot off the dribble with his nifty footwork and craftiness is what separates the Frenchman from everyone else on the roster.

PF – Aaron Gordon

It’s hard to find anyone who works harder on his game than Gordon, who started last season scorching hot from 3-point range. In fact, the extraordinarily athletic forward made 25 of his first 42 attempts from downtown. Even though his percentage declined as the season went on, the fact that he got markedly better in this area bodes well for his development.

C – Nikola Vucevic

These days, all centers who rely on their offensive repertoire must be able to stretch the floor. By extending his range the last two years, Vucevic has become a far more versatile scorer. The longest-tenured Magic player buried 64 triples last season, 41 more than the prior year.

