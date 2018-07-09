Film Room: Magic's Defensive Excellence vs. Grizzlies

ORLANDO - Regardless of whether it’s summer league, exhibition, regular season, playoffs, finals or just a friendly pickup in the practice gym, holding an opponent to 26 percent shooting from the field is noteworthy.

Sunday’s defensive performance – which included limiting the 2018 fourth overall draft pick, Jaren Jackson Jr., to 1-of-9 shooting – was encouraging, to say the least.

No matter the play type used by the Grizzlies – isolation, pick-and-roll, off-screen, dribble drives, etc. – the Magic were stifling. Orlando’s length – particularly from their young frontcourt duo of Mohamed Bamba and Jonathan Isaac – was striking.

By choosing Bamba in the draft and uniting him with Isaac and Aaron Gordon, who re-signed on Friday, the Magic now possess incredible length, athleticism and versatility. Wes Iwundu and Melvin Frazier Jr., a pair of second round draft picks the past two years, are also both very long and adaptable.

The number of clean looks the Grizzlies got on Sunday were scant. Memphis couldn’t find any mismatches because there just weren’t really any to find – this is where having multiple “switchable” defenders comes in handy.

Being good defensively isn’t just about measurements and physical gifts, however. There is a mental side to it, too, and that’s where new head coach Steve Clifford and his coaching staff will really help. The Hornets, with Clifford at the helm, were highly disciplined, ranking in the top two in opponent points off turnovers in each of the past five seasons.

Here’s a look at a few terrific defensive plays from the Magic from Sunday’s 86-56 victory: