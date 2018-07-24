Film Room: Jarell Martin Will Bring Defensive Toughness to Magic

ORLANDO – Anthony Davis and Julius Randle, now teammates in New Orleans, shot a combined 0-of-14 from the field last season when Jarell Martin, the Magic’s newest addition, was the closest defender.

Kyle Kuzma, one of the league’s most impressive rookies in 2017-18, took 29 shots against Martin and the talented Laker made just five of those attempts (17 percent).

At 6-foot-10, 239 pounds, Martin held his own defensively against some of the NBA’s top players at his position last year.

How did the Baton Rouge, La. native perform against more perimeter-oriented opponents? Not bad, especially when you consider James Harden, the reigning MVP, and the explosive Dennis Smith Jr. combined to shoot 4-of-16 with Martin contesting.

What’s perhaps most striking about Martin is his ability to defend from all three levels – inside, mid-range and behind the 3-point line. Although he’s not a great shot blocker, which is somewhat surprising considering he’s very aggressive and fairly agile, the former LSU standout slides his feet well and does an excellent job closing out on the perimeter.

Denver’s starting backcourt of Jamal Murray and Gary Harris each took two 3-point attempts with Martin challenging. All four shots were misses. Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, Draymond Green and Malik Monk also couldn’t find the bottom of the net while the three-year pro swarmed them outside the arc.

Of course, these are just outcomes that favored Martin. Overall, opponents shot 33 percent from 3-point distance when he was the closest defender.

Staying between your opponent and the basket is what’s most important when defending players in isolation. Even in cases when the opponent made the shot, Martin typically prevented blow-bys. And that includes players with blazing foot speed and top-end athleticism.

Here’s a look at Martin in action on defense: