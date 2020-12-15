Film Room: Analyzing Cole Anthony’s Performance

ORLANDO - Good words to describe Orlando Magic rookie guard Cole Anthony are “crafty” and “creative.”

He was certainly both those things during the Magic’s preseason game on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Anthony has a knack for carving out space to get his shots off. Either with various dribbling combinations or with acrobatic body movements while in the air, the 6-foot-3 point guard has somewhat of an artistic game, so to speak. He’s not overly explosive or fast nor is he incredibly long, but he’s skilled and resourceful.

The 15th pick in last month’s draft finished the game with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting overall and 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

The key for him this season and beyond is being efficient, not forcing up ill-advised shots. In his one year at UNC, he shot just 38 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Let’s take a look at his made shots from Sunday and briefly analyze them.

Impressive about this 3-pointer over Kevin Huerter is that he showed no hesitation and he found the mark shooting over a long defender. Huerter is 6-foot-7 with about a 6-foot-8 wingspan.

If he makes step-back threes like this one over Clint Capela, who is 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, Anthony is going to be an electric scorer in the NBA. Ultra-smooth, the 20-year-old shows a great deal of patience as he’s searching for space. This is very Jamal Murray-ish.

The play of the game was when Anthony used a behind-the-back crossover to elude Brandon Goodwin before stepping back and knocking down the long two.

This is just smart basketball here. Anthony recognizes that John Collins has flew into the picture. If he takes the shot without a fake, Collins likely will block the shot. Instead, the Magic guard gives a pump fake, turns and buries the baby baseline jumper.

Pushing the pace is something the Magic plan on doing regularly this season. Playing faster helped their offense in the second half of last year. Anthony is very comfortable playing up-tempo, and he won’t be afraid to attack if he sees the defense isn’t set.

Anthony looks like he can become a solid defender, too. He’s a very pesky on-ball defender with very good instincts. Trae Young got a taste of that on this play.

He and Markelle Fultz, who also had an outstanding game on Sunday with 21 points, look very comfortable playing together. It’s becoming increasingly common for teams to have two point guards on the floor simultaneously. The Magic had Fultz and D.J. Augustin on the court together at times last season. The Raptors, with Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, have had a ton of success playing with two point guards at the same time.

“I’m super comfortable out there with Markelle,” Anthony said. “Markelle is at his best when he’s in the open court, so if I can get it and I can push, I can hit him ahead. That’s what we want right there. He’s a really good downhill player. When he gets downhill, he’s really hard to stop. I can tell you that from being in practice with him.”