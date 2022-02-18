Experiencing First All-Star Weekend a Big Motivator for Orlando Magic’s Young Trio

CLEVELAND - While this may be their first trip to an NBA All-Star Weekend, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, and Franz Wagner are hopeful it won’t be their last.

If that hadn’t crossed their minds prior to their Thursday flight from Orlando to Cleveland, the host city for this year’s All-Star festivities, it sure registered shortly after arriving.

Just being around many of the sport’s biggest stars and taking in all the splendor is giving them some additional motivation. That’s not to say they weren’t ambitious previously, but it’s certainly another reason for them to aim high and dream big.

The goal for every player is to be invited to All-Star Weekend on an annual basis, ideally to play in the actual All-Star Game. To achieve that, the Magic trio are all fully aware that it’s going to take a lot of hard work and perseverance.

“Being here is such a cool experience that you want to make it a yearly experience, and it makes you want to come to another All-Star Weekend,” said Wagner, one of only seven players in the league who has appeared in every one of their team’s games so far. “I think it’s really cool. Obviously, there are a lot of people here that make this work and make this such a cool thing. It’s pretty special to be a part of it.”

Let’s not ignore the reason why Anthony, Suggs and Wagner are in Cleveland in the first place. While each are in the very early stages of their development, they’ve earned this opportunity through their own merits. Anthony is averaging a Magic-best 17.7 points, nearly five more than last season. Suggs has shown that he could be one of the league’s premier defenders. Where he’s greatly improved since returning to the lineup in mid-January from his thumb injury is drawing fouls on his drives to the basket. Wagner, meanwhile, has been steady all year, averaging 15.6 points, second most among rookies. He was named December’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month after averaging 19.5 points over those 14 games, which included a 38-point performance against the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 28, tied for the third-most points by a Magic rookie in franchise history.

All three were chosen to participate in the Clorox Rising Stars, which will have a different format than in years past. There will be four seven-player teams consisting of 12 first-year players, 12 second-year players and four G League Ignite players. Wagner is on Team (Rick) Barry, while Anthony and Suggs will join forces on Team (James) Worthy. Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, ending with a made basket or free throw instead of with the clock running out. It will be a “Race to 75” to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary season — Games 1 and 2 will be played until a team reaches 50 points; Game 3 will be played until a team reaches 25 points.

The next night, Anthony will showcase his blend of athleticism, creativity, charisma, and showmanship in the AT&T Slam Dunk contest. The seventh Magic player ever to compete in the NBA dunk contest, joining Aaron Gordon (2016, 2017, 2020), Victor Oladipo (2015), Dwight Howard (2007, 2008, 2009), Darrell Armstrong (1996), Nick Anderson (1992) and Otis Smith (1991), the 6-foot-3 guard is eager to represent Orlando and give fans across the world a performance they won’t soon forget.

“I’ve got a few tricks up my sleeve,” he said. “I might bring Greg (his dad) out. Might let Greg touch the floor, keep his name alive a little bit longer. That’s about all the insight I can give you all.”

What all three plan to do when they aren’t on the court is soak in as much knowledge as they can from those willing to give them advice. Considering Anthony is just 21 and Suggs and Wagner 20, they realize they still have a lot to learn, and who better to learn from than those who have accomplished a great deal in the sport’s history.

Suggs hopes to have some time to chat with some of the game’s legends, including Hall of Famer Gary Payton, one of the four coaches in the Rising Stars tournament. Great defenders are wired similarly, which is why Suggs picking Payton’s brain would be extraordinarily valuable for his growth.

“Knowledge is free. I firmly believe that, and I’ve said that since day one,” Suggs said. “Getting to be around all those guys. Yeah, it’s a fun environment, you want to enjoy it and not be too serious. It’s a good time to relax and kind of enjoy the game of basketball (and) enjoy those around you. But, at the same time, it’s always great to ask questions, great to learn, really just be around them and have their presence while we are there. Definitely will hopefully learn, have some conversations, and gain some new knowledge.”

Making this entire experience even more special for them is that they are able to share in the pageantry together. On Thursday, they simultaneously took part in a media circuit at a downtown Cleveland hotel, where they posed for pictures, spoke with television and radio networks, and in Anthony’s case, did some painting. There was a lot of smiling, a lot of laughing, and most important, a lot of bonding between the three.

“I think it makes a lot of stuff easier for us,” Wagner said. “It’s really cool for our whole organization to have three guys here, and we are doing our best to enjoy every moment.”