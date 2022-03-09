Despite Late Rally, Magic Come Up Short Against Suns

The Lead

Wendell Carter Jr. posted 20 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a two-game absence and Cole Anthony scored seven of his 11 points down the stretch, but the Orlando Magic, despite erasing a 15-point second-half deficit, were unable to ward off the Phoenix Suns in Tuesday’s 102-99 loss at Amway Center.

Clutch Moments

Deandre Ayton had the game’s two most significant buckets. The first was a go-ahead putback with 1:31 left off a Jae Crowder missed 3-pointer. The other, which put Phoenix up three, was a short jumper in the lane off a dish from Cameron Payne with 12.7 seconds remaining. Franz Wagner’s potential game-tying 3-point attempt in the final seconds was blocked by Mikal Bridges.

Key Stats

While they excelled in the paint, scoring 52 points in there, the Magic struggled from 3-point distance, making just seven of their 39 attempts. It was just the third time this season Orlando shot lower than 20 percent from behind the arc.

Injury Report

Jalen Suggs (sprained right ankle), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), and Bol Bol (foot) were out for Orlando. Chris Paul (thumb), Devin Booker (COVID-19 protocols), Cameron Johnson (quadriceps), Frank Kaminsky (knee) and Dario Saric (knee) were unavailable for Phoenix.

This Day in History

On March 8, 1995, Shaquille O’Neal made 20 of his 26 floor shots and finished with 46 points as the Magic edged the Lakers. Dennis Scott added 22 points and Penny Hardaway flirted with a triple-double with 18 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists. Anthony Peeler led the Lakers with 26 points, while Vlade Divac posted 23 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

Rivals Report

The Suns are the only team in the league who rank in the top five in both offense and defense. If that holds up, they would be the eighth team since the 2014-15 season to accomplish that. The ones who did it and won the championship that same season were the Golden State Warriors in 2014-15 and 2016-17, and the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors. Eight games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for the top seed in the West, Phoenix can afford to keep Paul out until he's 100 percent before the playoffs begin next month.

Quote of the Night

“You could not say enough about Monty (Williams). I’ve known Monty for years, but his resolve as a man, as a mentor, as a leader, as just a phenomenal coach. You can’t say enough about what he’s done in this league, the things he’s been through. But he’s always been as resilient, as tough, and as powerful of a leader that I’ve seen.” – Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley

Up Next

The Magic will get their first look at CJ McCollum in a New Orleans Pelicans uniform on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Pelicans have won five of their last eight games, although they most recently lost a heartbreaker in overtime to the Denver Nuggets. McCollum has scored 30-plus points in four of his first 10 games since the trade. While time is running out for Zion Williamson to return this season, he, McCollum, and Brandon Ingram could prove to be a scary trio.