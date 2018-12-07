David Steele to be Inducted Into Orlando Magic Hall of Fame

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic will induct longtime play-by-play announcer David Steele into their Hall of Fame on Friday, February 22 at 4 p.m. in Amway Center, near the Nutrilite Magic Fan Experience**. Steele becomes the eighth inductee into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.

In addition to the induction ceremony, Steele will be honored that night during Orlando’s game vs. Chicago. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. and tickets are available through OrlandoMagic.com or by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX.

“For 30 years, David Steele has represented the Orlando Magic with tremendous dignity and class,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. “When looking back at the most significant contributions to our history, David has been there to provide the soundtrack for all of them. It is only fitting that he takes his rightful place into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.”

Steele is in the midst of his 30th season of Orlando Magic basketball, and his 21st as the television play-by-play announcer, calling the action for FOX Sports Florida. During his tenure, he has called 2,296 games (regular season and playoffs) on both television and radio. Steele was named television play-by-play voice for the Magic in March 1998 after handling radio play-by-play duties for the team’s first nine seasons. Along with handling television play-by-play duties, he is also involved in ancillary television and radio programming for the team.

The former voice of the University of Florida, Steele arrived in Orlando in 1989 after serving as network coordinator and football/basketball play-by-play announcer for the Gators for seven seasons.

A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Steele’s professional broadcasting career began in 1975, as sports director at WJHG-TV in Panama City, Fla. He also served as sports director at WLOS-TV in Asheville, NC, and was the football/basketball play-by-play announcer at Western Carolina University.

One of Florida's premier sportscasters, Steele has been named “Sportscaster of the Year” in both Florida and North Carolina. He is also a past president of the Florida Sportscasters Association.

Steele and his wife, Sally, reside in Orlando. They have three children, Luke, Emily and Betsy, and seven grandchildren.

The Magic unveiled its inaugural Hall of Fame class on April 9, 2014 naming the first two inductees, Magic co-founder and Senior Vice President Pat Williams and the team’s first-ever draft pick and current community ambassador, Nick Anderson. In 2015, Shaquille O’Neal became the third member inducted, while Senior Chairman Rich DeVos joined the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame in 2016. Anfernee ‘Penny’ Hardaway and “founding father” Jimmy Hewitt were inducted in 2017, while Tracy McGrady was honored last season.

The Orlando Magic Hall of Fame honors and celebrates the great players, coaches and executives who have had a major impact during the team’s illustrious 30-year history. The HOF bridges the past with the future of Magic basketball, and the exhibit, located in Amway Center on the terrace level near Nutrilite Magic Fan Experience, provides Magic fans an opportunity to learn some Magic history while in the building. The inductees are selected based on their overall on and off the court contributions to the team and organization, years of service, impact in the community and general character of the individual.