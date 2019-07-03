DaQuan Jeffries Eager to Prove He Belongs During Summer League Action

LAS VEGAS – DaQuan Jeffries’ circuitous path to the NBA was filled with detours, pitstops and potholes, but it never stopped him in his tracks quite like the deafening silence he heard during draft night a few weeks back.

Surrounded by 40-to-50 friends and family waiting to celebrate his selection by an NBA team at his home in Edmond, Okla., Jeffries instead never heard his name called on draft night.

Already something of a self-made player known for regularly displaying an edge on the basketball court, Jeffries promised to bring the bitterness felt on draft night with him to this week’s MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. Each time he and the Orlando Magic face one of those 60 players selected ahead him, Jeffries said, he’ll make his case for why he should have been picked on draft night.

``I mean, that whole night is still in the back of my head. It just makes me want to go out on the floor and give it my all even more,’’ said Jeffries, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound guard/forward who starred collegiately at Tulsa University. ``I remember everybody’s face. I’m not good with names, but I can remember your face. I definitely remember all those faces (of the players drafted ahead of him).’’

Jeffries’ draft-night disappointment was quelled somewhat by a call from the Magic to play for their summer league team minutes after the 60-pick process concluded. He wants to reward Orlando’s faith in him with some of the stellar two-way play he flashed this past season while averaging 13 points and 5.6 rebounds and also leading Tulsa in blocks and steals. And if Jeffries gets an opening near the rim, he will undoubtedly show off some of the jaw-dropping athleticism he used to win the NCAA Slam Dunk title at the Final Four in Minneapolis back in April.

``With me, it’s just my IQ and being able to gel with players I’ve never played with before,’’ Jeffries said following the Magic’s third practice in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning. ``Obviously, I pride myself on my defensive skills and I feel like I can guard most positions on the floor. I’m going to show that every night.’’

The Magic’s summer squad, headlined by 7-foot center Mo Bamba and a host of players who were a part of the Lakeland Magic’s successful season, is slated to play at least four games before tournament play begins. Orlando faces the San Antonio Spurs (July 5, 11 p.m. ET, NBA TV), Denver Nuggets (July 7, 6 p.m. ET, NBA TV), Miami Heat (July 9, 4 p.m., ESPN 2) and Brooklyn Nets (July 10, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN U).

Pat Delany, an assistant coach under head mentor Steve Clifford, is serving as the Magic’s head coach in Las Vegas for a second straight year. Already, he’s taken a liking to Jeffries because of his positional versatility and hunger to improve daily.

``He’s got a game that I’ve heard a lot about. He’s picking and choosing his spots as he’s learning what we’re doing on both ends of the floor and he’s figuring out ways to impact the game,’’ Delany said. ``He’s got the size, the length and he’s got some strength to him that allows him to play multiple guys and we’ve had him guard some bigger guys, too. It’s always going to be about constant growth with a guy like him and it starts with his approach, which he’s shown. I just expect him to get better each day here.’’

After impressing NBA scouts at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament with his nearly 7-foot wingspan, defensive tenacity and improved shooting range, Jeffries was projected by many mock drafts to have risen to second-round draft status. The knock on Jeffries is that he is a bit of a ``tweener’’ in that while he thrives against bigger players in physical situation, his perimeter skills are somewhat lacking as it relates to playmaking (56 assists compared to 51 turnovers this past season at Tulsa) and steady shooting (36.7 percent on 123 attempts from the college 3-point line).

Jeffries claimed to have ignored the projection of him being a potential second-round pick so as ``not get my hopes up,’’ but he did happen to see the grades given to him by scouts when family members forwarded info to his phone.

Jeffries knew there were no guarantees in the NBA Draft, but that realization did little to soothe the pain he felt after being surrounded by friends and family on draft night and not getting picked.

``I had a lot of friends and family there and being around them and not hearing my name called, it definitely put that chip on my shoulder,’’ he said. ``There were probably 40 or 50 people at my draft party. Most definitely I had everybody coming up to me and telling me, `Use this as motivation and you’ll get to where you want to be eventually.’’’

While such a slight might have derailed some players, it only added another chapter to the journey for Jeffries. After starting his college career at Western Texas Community College, Jeffries transferring to Oral Roberts University before ultimately settling in at Tulsa. With the Golden Hurricane, he stood out as a wing-sized player who thrived in the post both offensively and defensively with his fight and grit.

He’ll need every bit of that fight and grit now to make himself a success in the Summer League and show NBA teams that they were wrong in not picking him on draft night.

``It was disappointing, but at the same time it’s very motivating,’’ he added. ``Just seeing everybody’s name called before yours, that’s adding fuel to the fire and it’s definitely motivating for me.’’

